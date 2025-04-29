Rachael Ray's 'Screaming Matches' With Husband Reportedly Made Friends Worried About Her Health

Since 2005, longtime Food Network star Rachael Ray has been happily married to lawyer and singer John M. Cusimano. Given how long it's been since the couple tied the knot, it would seem safe to say that their relationship is built to last. However, there are still plenty of red flags in Ray and Cusimano's marriage — including the fact that they regularly get into "screaming matches" with one another. And while Ray insists that this questionable habit in her relationship with Cusimano is healthy for their marriage, some of the beloved TV star's friends are concerned about the effects it could have on her health in the long run.

"Its very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative or vociferous loud people to be able to just calm it down," Ray acknowledged on her podcast "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," in October 2024, admitting, "John and I don't calm it down ever. We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that's healthy. I really do. And I don't trust people that are too quiet." Another weird thing we can't ignore about Ray's marriage is that she and her husband don't really apologize to each other afterwards, either — or at least, not verbally. "I don't know that we ever apologize to each other. Eventually, I pat him on his a** or he kisses me on the head, and that's just sort of it. That's the apology. It's just sort of understood. 'I still like your a**.' 'I still like your head.' It's kind of in that zone," Ray reasoned.