Rachael Ray's 'Screaming Matches' With Husband Reportedly Made Friends Worried About Her Health
Since 2005, longtime Food Network star Rachael Ray has been happily married to lawyer and singer John M. Cusimano. Given how long it's been since the couple tied the knot, it would seem safe to say that their relationship is built to last. However, there are still plenty of red flags in Ray and Cusimano's marriage — including the fact that they regularly get into "screaming matches" with one another. And while Ray insists that this questionable habit in her relationship with Cusimano is healthy for their marriage, some of the beloved TV star's friends are concerned about the effects it could have on her health in the long run.
"Its very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative or vociferous loud people to be able to just calm it down," Ray acknowledged on her podcast "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," in October 2024, admitting, "John and I don't calm it down ever. We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that's healthy. I really do. And I don't trust people that are too quiet." Another weird thing we can't ignore about Ray's marriage is that she and her husband don't really apologize to each other afterwards, either — or at least, not verbally. "I don't know that we ever apologize to each other. Eventually, I pat him on his a** or he kisses me on the head, and that's just sort of it. That's the apology. It's just sort of understood. 'I still like your a**.' 'I still like your head.' It's kind of in that zone," Ray reasoned.
Rachael Ray's friends reportedly think the screaming is bad for her blood pressure
In late October 2024, shortly after Rachael Ray's premiere podcast episode dropped, an anonymous source close to the couple expressed some concerns about her dynamic with husband John M. Cusimano during a chat with Closer Weekly. "They're together all the time, and that's part of the problem, plus they're both bullheaded. They get on each other's nerves a lot and argue at the top of their lungs. It's their way of communicating. They lay it all out on the table," the insider revealed. They also offered some additional insight into the TV personality's mindset, claiming, "Rachael thinks this is actually good for their marriage because nothing is left unsaid. They also give each other space by retreating into separate rooms for a while to cool off."
The source went on to divulge that certain members of Ray's friend group were worried about the potential effects of her screaming matches with Cusimano. After all, fans were already worried about Ray due to other health issues, including some nasty falls she had taken. However, despite how much they argue, the professional chef apparently remains utterly confident in her husband's ability to take care of her. Still, the insider professed that many in Ray's inner circle wish she and Cusimano would take a different approach to airing their grievances with one another. "She insists they never go to bed angry, but friends aren't so sure these rows are good for her blood pressure and wish they'd get counseling like normal people do," they shared.