Melania Trump & Brigitte Macron Twinned In Leggy Looks (But There's One Big Difference)

Brigitte Macron has spent considerable time with Melania Trump as both a colleague and friend. The two were so close that Brigitte was even able to provide some interesting trivia about Melania's living situation after her husband, Donald Trump, first became president. Those details not only reminded us of all the things First Ladies can't do when they're in the White House, but they also might've shown us just how involved Brigitte was in the Trumps' lives. She once confided that she had fewer limitations as France's first lady than Melania did as the U.S. first lady, so their lifestyles couldn't have been any more different. However, they did have two important things in common: their humor and their fashion sense.

Melania and Brigitte frequently wore similar styles whenever they were spotted together. For instance, we couldn't forget when Brigitte basically wore a white version of the black trench coat and high heels Melania sported when they both attended the French-American D-Day ceremony to honor the event. Similarly, we remembered when Melania donned what looked like a white and slightly longer edition of the red dress Brigitte styled in when they went to the French-G7 summit in 2019. However, the risk of sharing styles with your friends is that one of you might end up wearing it better than the other. Brigitte found this out the hard way when she and her husband, French president Emmanuelle Macron, visited the Trumps on their home turf at the White House in 2018.