Ozzy Osbourne's Death Makes Daughter Kelly's Recent Comments So Much More Tragic Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been a rough time for Hollywood this week. First, "The Cosby Show" star Malcolm-Jamal Warner died at 54. Now, Black Sabbath lead vocalist Ozzy Osbourne passed away at 76. The Prince of Darkness died with his loving family by his side, according to a statement made by his family, who asked for privacy during this difficult time (per The Sun). Ozzy publicly revealed in January 2020 that he had Parkinson's disease, and it had been taking a toll on him during his final months.

Back in February, Ozzy's longtime wife Sharon Osbourne told The Sun how her husband was having difficulty walking: "Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs." Despite that setback, Ozzy was still able to do a Black Sabbath farewell concert for his fans earlier this month. He was joined by numerous fellow rock stars, including Steven Tyler and Fred Durst, for the legendary occasion. But he died less than three weeks later.

His sudden passing makes daughter Kelly Osbourne's recent comments that much more heartbreaking. Kelly addressed on her Instagram Stories an AI video going around online that made it look like her dad was saying, "I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die." Understandably, Kelly was livid about this, considering how her dad was still alive at the time. "He's not dying," she said. "Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?" (via E! News). Unfortunately, Ozzy passed away a short time after.