The Tragedy Of Bruce Willis Keeps Getting Sadder

Being one of Hollywood's biggest stars, there was a time when filmmakers were excited by the prospect of working with Bruce Willis. But after his initial aphasia symptoms emerged, Willis would continue working on movie sets, which created challenges for movie directors and film crews. Mike Burns directed Willis in the 2020 movie "Hard Kill," and immediately noticed there were problems with Willis' memory. The "Sixth Sense" star's role even had to be reduced for the movie to accommodate his memory issues. Although Burns didn't know the extent of Willis' illness at the time, he knew the actor wasn't himself.

After working with Willis on their second film, "Wrong Place," Burns didn't feel comfortable working with the actor again. "After we finished, I said: 'I'm done. I'm not going to do any other Bruce Willis movies,'" Burns once said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Director Jesse V. Johnson had a similar experience with Willis when they worked together on "White Elephant," and also came to the conclusion that he couldn't do another film with Willis. Both Johnson and Burns directed Willis in two of the many movies that hurt the star's rep as one of Hollywood's best. However, the silver lining is that co-workers and fans alike showed their support for the icon after his aphasia was revealed. One of the most embarrassing awards Willis was given had been rescinded after his diagnosis, for instance. Moreover, fans on Twitter even called out Hollywood for exploiting Willis as his health declined.

Willis' condition has only gotten worse since his symptoms appeared, as it was reported that he wasn't able to read or walk after his illness progressed. However, there's some solace in knowing that the actor's name was cleared amid all the tragedy.