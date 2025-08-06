We Finally Know What Happened To Mary Padian From Storage Wars

Mary Padian made a splash when she joined the cast of "Storage Wars: Texas" in Season 2. When it ended, producers weren't ready to let Padian fade from the spotlight, so they asked her to move to California to participate in the flagship show, "Storage Wars." Her knack for finding bizarre vintage pieces and turning trash into treasure is exactly how she got the nickname "The Junkster."

Padian didn't always know she would be dumpster diving for millions of viewers watching at home. She studied photojournalism at the University of Texas — where she got her first glimpse of fame while being tailed by Secret Service on campus, thanks to her famous roommate — and began her career as an assistant editor position at Architectural Digest in New York. Homesickness brought her back to Texas, where she opened a brick and mortar antique shop called Mary's Finds. As Padian told D Magazine, that's where she was discovered by a producer who was filming nearby.

Padian's savvy auction bidding techniques secured her a regular spot on "Storage Wars" by Season 6. Throughout her time on the show, she rescued an innumerable amount of so-called junk, and even made a lifelong friend in her co-star, Brandi Passante. Since leaving "Storage Wars," the vintage connoisseur has seemingly picked her Texas life back up, while keeping her fans in the know about her thrifty adventures and new creations on the internet. Now, she also seems to be focused on her business and philanthropic ventures.