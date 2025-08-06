Sad Details About Kelly Osbourne's Pre-Weight Loss Transformation
Kelly Osbourne has endured scathing comments about her body ever since she stepped into the limelight on MTV's hit reality show "The Osbournes." Speaking during a panel at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in May 2025, Kelly pointed out that for many years, it was rare for her to see her name in a news article without a snide comment about her weight alongside it. The "Fashion Police" alum revealed that the people in her life didn't spare her from similar remarks either, recalling, "People [would] say, 'You're so pretty. Why don't you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you'll be the total package,'" (via People).
Kelly asserted that "We live in a fat-phobic world" and made her case by acknowledging how she had done plenty of controversial things throughout her career, but none of them brought nearly as much hate as her weight. While responding to an August 2023 Instagram comment speculating that she'd had her first child through surrogacy, Kelly confessed that she stayed under the radar for her term because she didn't want to be subjected to even more fat-shaming.
Meanwhile, in 2021, the reality star took to Instagram Stories to share an email that The National Enquirer had sent her as a heads-up on a story they would be publishing. As The Independent reported at the time, the tabloid's story delved into her supposed weight gain after previously losing a lot of weight. It also notably featured an insider's account that Kelly was using food to cope with her drug relapse. Although the constant body-shaming became a tragic detail of Ozzy Osbourne's daughter's life, she still managed to lose weight with a healthy mindset.
Kelly Osbourne struggled to develop self-confidence in the spotlight
Kelly Osbourne revealed more details about her dramatic weight loss during the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit panel too. The former singer shared that she went down all the typical avenues for weight loss, trying out various diet and exercise plans as well as medication and surgery, but none of it helped. Instead, the stunning transformation of Kelly Osbourne began only when she first accepted herself at her starting weight. However, that journey was far harder than she let on. The former "Fashion Police" co-host admitted at Cosmopolitan's 2014 Fun Fearless Life conference that she struggled with self-love, adding, "I couldn't even look at myself in a mirror," (via The Hollywood Reporter).
However, she managed to develop self-confidence during her stint on "Dancing with the Stars" because she had no choice but to look in the mirror as she practiced her moves. Osbourne also thanked her friend who had helped her in her journey by urging her to "look at [herself] in the mirror and tell [herself] I was beautiful 10 times a day." By August 2020, the "Osbournes" breakout had finally reached a point where she felt comfortable marveling at a red carpet photo of herself on Instagram.
In the caption, Osbourne disclosed that her weight loss transformation shocked even her, adding, "In the past I lost weight for social acceptance. This time... I did not lose weight [for] anyone but myself and it feels great!" Further, during an August 2020 appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, she shared that although gastric sleeve surgery had aided her weight loss journey, it wasn't a complete fix because she still had to focus on nutrition and exercise while maintaining the right mindset.