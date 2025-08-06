Sad Details About Kelly Osbourne's Pre-Weight Loss Transformation

Kelly Osbourne has endured scathing comments about her body ever since she stepped into the limelight on MTV's hit reality show "The Osbournes." Speaking during a panel at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in May 2025, Kelly pointed out that for many years, it was rare for her to see her name in a news article without a snide comment about her weight alongside it. The "Fashion Police" alum revealed that the people in her life didn't spare her from similar remarks either, recalling, "People [would] say, 'You're so pretty. Why don't you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you'll be the total package,'" (via People).

Kelly asserted that "We live in a fat-phobic world" and made her case by acknowledging how she had done plenty of controversial things throughout her career, but none of them brought nearly as much hate as her weight. While responding to an August 2023 Instagram comment speculating that she'd had her first child through surrogacy, Kelly confessed that she stayed under the radar for her term because she didn't want to be subjected to even more fat-shaming.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the reality star took to Instagram Stories to share an email that The National Enquirer had sent her as a heads-up on a story they would be publishing. As The Independent reported at the time, the tabloid's story delved into her supposed weight gain after previously losing a lot of weight. It also notably featured an insider's account that Kelly was using food to cope with her drug relapse. Although the constant body-shaming became a tragic detail of Ozzy Osbourne's daughter's life, she still managed to lose weight with a healthy mindset.