Tragic Details About Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Kelly

This article includes mentions of substance abuse and mental health issues.

Before we ever thought about "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and all their spin-offs, we were obsessed with "The Osbournes." One of the first reality shows of its kind, "The Osbournes" took us into the home of heavy metal god Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and children Jack and Kelly, who were the youngest of Ozzy Osbourne's six kids from his two marriages. Kelly Osbourne was just 17 when the Emmy-winning show debuted on MTV in 2002. The fame served as a springboard for Kelly's career, but it also proved to be a double-edged sword. That much scrutiny took a toll on Kelly, who shared in a 2023 episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, that the show had a negative impact on her mental health. "Imagine having to relive every conversation you've ever had throughout a 24-hour period or six month period, and then all of a sudden people are judging everything you've said," Kelly explained. "It's crazy. It just made me so insecure."

In an interview with the Mirror, Ozzy acknowledged the detrimental effect the show had on his children. "I am not sorry I did it," he said, while noting he became fearful things had gone too far. "There is rock and roll fame, which is pretty intense, but that Osbourne level was just unbelievable," he said. "The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs."