The One Thing Fans Beg Jenna Bush Hager To Stop Doing On The Today Show

Jenna Bush Hager is a TV veteran at this point. Before she made her stunning transformation to becoming a "Today" co-host in 2019, she spent a decade as a correspondent on the show. She's so comfortable in front of the camera that it sometimes gets her into hot water, like when she casually dropped a swear word while chatting with her co-host Willie Geist in July 2025. In that case, Bush Hager's mistake came from a misunderstanding of the FCC rules. However, when interacting with her co-hosts, Bush Hager also has a habit of forgetting one of the more basic rules of conversation: turn taking.

In the heat of the moment, she tends to be a frequent offender when it comes to waiting to speak. "She constantly interrupts guests and over talks people like she can't control herself it's so annoying," vented one redditor.

Fortunately, Bush Hager's indicated that she's aware of this problematic behavior. In a 2022 "Today" episode, she and her former co-host, Hoda Kotb, were presented with the issue of people interrupting each other during a show segment. Kotb started laughing, and Bush Hager came to the uncomfortable realization that Kotb was reacting that way because of her own tendency to interrupt. Amid their mutual giggles, Kotb generously stated, "We both interrupt each other because I think we're overly excited about what we're talking about." Ironically, Kotb only got through the first half of her sentence before Bush Hager started talking over her, saying, "We try not to."