Jenna Bush Hager Had A Controversial Past Before The Today Show

Helming "Today with Jenna & Friends," Jenna Bush Hager balances her bubbly TV personality with on-screen professionalism. She's a master of public relations, not just because she is the face of NBC's morning news, but because she grew up in the spotlight that centered around her family, i.e. her father, former President George W. Bush. Her grasp on image control before her father took office, however, was amateur at best. Hager's complicated White House upbringing made her mistakes go from normal kid mishaps to public controversies.

Hager knew that once her dad was sworn in as president in 2001, her wildly lavish life in college would have to be less about parties and more about studies. That's why, as she recalled to Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show, her roommates dragged her to Mexico for one last hurrah. After chugging "mind eraser" shots on Election Day, Hager said her whole dorm room from the University of Texas at Austin drove across the border for Hager's "last week of freedom" — one week before she was assigned Secret Service protection. "There was a bar with a slide," Hager admitted. "That's all I remember." That story didn't make headlines at the time, but many of Hager's college anecdotes were all the talk back in the day.