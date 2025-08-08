Stunning Stars Who Destroyed Their Looks For A Role

While actors can leave audiences deeply immersed in the story simply with strong acting skills, they usually also have to look the part for a film or television series to be considered truly well-made. If the production is lucky, they can cast an actor whose resemblance to the character comes naturally. There have been several actors who look exactly like the real-life people they were cast to play and seemingly require just a little hairstyling and makeup as well as a quick outfit change to convince movie watchers the production found a long-lost twin, including Kristen Stewart as Joan Jett in 2010's "The Runaways" and Denzel Washington as Malcolm X in Spike Lee's 1992 biopic. However, more often than not, actors need to undergo some sort of transformation to physically match the role.

Sometimes, actors spend months working out and dieting to look extra hot for the role, like when Chris Pratt turned his beer belly into six-pack abs to play Star-Lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy." But sometimes, it's the opposite, and actors need to hide their glamorous looks under a ton of makeup, a bald cap, prosthetics, tattoos, or a staggering amount of weight gain or loss for a movie or series. In one of the perhaps less extreme cases, Jennifer Aniston, whose transformation in Hollywood involved her going from pretty young actress to even more stunning A-lister, went makeup-free, got her face covered in scars, stopped working out, and put on more than a few pounds for her role in "Cake."

Aniston is far from the only actor to do so, with some going even further than simply ditching exercise for a couple of months. From Tom Cruise to Charlize Theron, here are gorgeous stars who have destroyed their looks for a performance.