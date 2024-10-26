Some actors are seemingly born for a role, looking exactly like the real-life characters they've been cast to play. However, other celebs look drastically different, forcing them to spend hours in hair and makeup before filming can commence. Charlize Theron is a classic example of the latter. She underwent one of the most dramatic celebrity transformations in Hollywood history to play Aileen Wuornos in 2003's "Monster."

Still, the 30-pound weight gain, uncomfortable dentures, contact lenses, and daily chore of slathering on liquid latex to achieve the serial killer's weather-beaten, leathery skin were all worthwhile in the end, helping Theron to take home gold at the 2004 Academy Awards. Detractors claim that "getting ugly" to play a character is a surefire way to score an Oscar. However, that pushes aside Theron's obvious acting chops. Not to mention, plenty of actors have done the same and never had the slightest whiff of an award to show for their efforts — Colin Farrell's three-hour Oswald Cobblepot "Penguin" transformation, anyone?

Then there is the array of actors who barely needed a flick of the makeup brush to turn them into Oscar contenders. With his tall, spindly frame and noble features, Daniel Day-Lewis is an Abraham Lincoln look-alike even before pasting on a wiry beard and eyebrows. We're checking out five other actors who look exactly like the real-life people they played.

