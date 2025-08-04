Princess Anne's Son Peter Phillips Dropped Serious Royal Coin On Engagement Ring, Says Diamond Pro

Peter Phillips is in love and doesn't care who knows it. Princess Anne's oldest child is now engaged to Harriet Sperling after dating for a year. When you know, you know. In first-look photos published by Hello!, Phillips and Sperling were seen smiling at each other with such soon-to-be newlyweds bliss. Sperling had her hand over Phillips' chest, which prominently showed off her beautiful diamond ring.

Wonderful news just in...

"Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement."

According to a statement released by Gerard Franklin on behalf of the lovebirds, "Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement." Here's hoping we'll have another wonderful royal wedding in the near future — with hopes Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be present and delight us with their adorable shenanigans. After all, their dad, William, Prince of Wales, has a great relationship with his cousin.

So, how much was the ring Phillips bought his future bride? The List reached out to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to ask for his expertise on the matter. Fried estimates Phillips plunked down at least six figures on the jewelry. "Her diamond appears to be 3 carats, and I estimate the value to be $100,000, depending on the diamond's quality," he said. Wow, that's a ton of royal coin.