Princess Anne's Son Peter Phillips Dropped Serious Royal Coin On Engagement Ring, Says Diamond Pro
Peter Phillips is in love and doesn't care who knows it. Princess Anne's oldest child is now engaged to Harriet Sperling after dating for a year. When you know, you know. In first-look photos published by Hello!, Phillips and Sperling were seen smiling at each other with such soon-to-be newlyweds bliss. Sperling had her hand over Phillips' chest, which prominently showed off her beautiful diamond ring.
"Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement."
According to a statement released by Gerard Franklin on behalf of the lovebirds, "Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement." Here's hoping we'll have another wonderful royal wedding in the near future — with hopes Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be present and delight us with their adorable shenanigans. After all, their dad, William, Prince of Wales, has a great relationship with his cousin.
So, how much was the ring Phillips bought his future bride? The List reached out to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to ask for his expertise on the matter. Fried estimates Phillips plunked down at least six figures on the jewelry. "Her diamond appears to be 3 carats, and I estimate the value to be $100,000, depending on the diamond's quality," he said. Wow, that's a ton of royal coin.
Harriet Sperling and Meghan Markle's rings share something in common
Mike Fried also noted that the ring Peter Phillips gave to Harriet Sperling has three stones: one in the center and two on the sides. This is significant because of what that represents. According to Fried, "Three-stone rings symbolize a relationship's past, present, and future, making this a stunning but meaningful ring." Sounds like Princess Anne's son put some serious thought into what he wanted to give his future wife. However, Phillips isn't the first royal to go down the three-stone ring path. Fried also noted that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, all have rings with three stones.
For Meghan, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, designed Meghan's three-stone stunning engagement ring himself, as revealed by the Duchess of Sussex during their engagement interview with the BBC in 2017 (via YouTube). Some of the stones came from Princess Diana, which Fried previously told The List made the ring "priceless." But while Sperling's ring probably cost around $100,000, Meghan's jewelry could have cost anywhere from $200,000 to $350,000. "A three-carat diamond like that should cost around $200,000, though the diamond qualities us non-Royal folk usually go with would allow us to get a similar sized diamond for about $80,000," Fried said at the time.
Despite that, Kate Middleton is the royal who actually has the most expensive engagement ring. The Princess of Wales' ring is estimated at $400,000, per The Knot.