Inside Prince William's Relationship With Peter Phillips

Prince William and Prince Harry are obviously Queen Elizabeth II's most famous grandchildren, but they are not the oldest. Born in November 1977, Peter Phillips became the first grandchild of the late Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. When Princess Diana and King Charles III welcomed Prince William into the world five years later, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips' son's gained a cousin and lifelong friend.

When Peter was born, he was 5th in line to the throne. Of course, that changed once William was born — but it seems safe to assume Peter didn't mind. Peter and his sister, Zara Tindall, were not given royal titles upon their births, and they've more or less been able to enjoy the freedom that comes with being a nonworking royal. As of this writing, Peter is 18th in the line of succession; Prince William is the heir to the throne (and all of the royal responsibilities).

However, despite his lack of a royal title, Peter has established himself as an integral part of the Windsor family through his appearances at staple royal events. On top of that, rumor has it he was the late queen's favorite grandson. Though the paths they've taken have been markedly different, the two cousins remained a tight-knit pair from boyhood to fatherhood.