Rare Pic Of Princess Diana & Her Brother Offers A Glimpse Into Their Tumultuous Childhood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even before Princess Diana met King Charles III (then Prince Charles) and became a card-carrying royal herself, she had a rather privileged upbringing in their orbit. However, while Diana's former nanny Mary Clarke claimed in her 1996 tell-all book "Little Girl Lost" that the future Princess of Wales had a happy childhood overall, the reality was slightly more complicated. Diana's formative years were actually rather dramatic, her upbringing marred by her parents' divorce and the subsequent fallout from it. As Diana wrote in her diaries, "It was a very unhappy childhood. [...] Always seeing my mother crying. Daddy never spoke to us about it. We never asked questions. Too many changes over nannies, very unstable, the whole thing," (via OK! Magazine).

However, the beloved royal got at least some sense of stability from her relationship with her younger brother Charles Spencer. A rare photo of the two hanging out together offers a glimpse into their troubled childhood. The 9th Earl Spencer shared the never-before-seen pic on Instagram in July 2025, and it features the super close siblings proudly sporting their swimming attire "at our childhood home, Park House, Sandringham." Charles detailed how they took swimming very seriously, even though it meant learning under "a fairly terrifying but very gifted swimming instructor, who came to stay each year." Still, as he sweetly noted, "We were never out of that pool."