Who Are Francis Ford Coppola's Three Kids?

Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most influential directors in the history of film. Over Coppola's decades in the industry, he's helmed numerous classics, from "Apocalypse Now" to "The Outsiders," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and "Peggy Sue Got Married," not to mention all three installments in the "Godfather" trilogy, the first two of which are generally considered to be among the best movies ever made. Not only that, but Coppola is also one of the central figures in one of Hollywood's most prominent and beloved families.

The Francis Ford Coppola nepo baby network is far reaching, and includes people you might not even expect. For instance, Francis' nephew is none other than Nicolas Cage, who was born Nicolas Kim Coppola. The prolific actor is the son of Francis' brother August Coppola, and Cage actually changed his last name in order to avoid nepotism accusations (to be fair, Francis took care of that by denying the Oscar winner a role in "The Godfather Part III," despite Cage's pleading). Likewise Jason Schwartzman, of "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" fame, is another of Francis' famous nephews as the son of Francis' sister,and "Rocky" star, Talia Shire and her second husband Jack Schwartzman.

As for Francis' direct lineage, the "Apocalypse Now" director has welcomed three children in his life, two sons and a daughter, all of whom he shared with late wife Eleanor Neil, and naturally, all of whom also grew up to pursue careers in the film industry.