The Truth About Ryan O'Neal's Children

Note: The following article includes discussions of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and addiction issues.

Ryan O'Neal led a turbulent life before he passed away at the age of 82 on December 8, 2023. The actor soared to the heights of fame in the 1960s and 1970s with roles in the nighttime soap "Peyton's Place" and movies like "Love Story" and "Paper Moon." However, he had his share of lows along the way, as did his family.

Ryan was the father of four children: Tatum and Griffin O'Neal by his first wife Joanna Moore, Patrick O'Neal by his second wife Leigh Taylor-Young, and Redmond O'Neal by his partner Farrah Fawcett. Ryan's son Patrick O'Neal announced the actor's death on Instagram. "This is the toughest thing I've ever had to say," he said in the post. "My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us."

While Patrick seems to have been on good terms with his father, his siblings weren't always so lucky as Ryan wasn't the best father figure — by his own admission. The "Love Story" actor became a frequent flyer in tabloids during his career due to what The Washington Post summed up as a "playboy lifestyle, flaring temper, and indulgence in drugs and alcohol." Three of Ryan's children — Tatum, Griffin, and Redmond — have struggled with substance abuse issues.

When asked "Were you a bad parent?" during an interview on the "Today" show in 2012, Ryan replied, "Looks like it, doesn't it? Sure looks like it. I suppose I was." It seems that at least some of his kids agree with his assessment.

