Tragic Details About Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout

The following article includes mentions of addiction.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a nepo baby, just ask Scout Willis. The musician was born in Sun Valley, Idaho, in 1991 to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Despite her movie star parents' efforts to keep her out of the spotlight, Scout's life was heavily influenced by their stardom. "Up until I was in the third grade ... we'd live somewhere for three or four months at a time because my parents were working," she explained in a 2011 interview with StyleLikeU. Her nomadic childhood brought her to places like Luxembourg and France, making her worldly before the end of her elementary school days.

But being the child of Hollywood's hottest (now ex) couple wasn't all that it was cracked up to be. Scout was subjected to the brutal ways of online trolls at a young age, being dogged with criticism about her appearance. Her life on the internet only got more controversial when someone exposed her personal X, then Twitter, account. Scout has dealt with the struggles of addiction and sobriety, leaning on family and friends to support her. Now she is discovering the pain of what it is like to slowly lose her father.