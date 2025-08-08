The Tragedy Of Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock's Marriage Just Gets Sadder

It didn't take long for Kelly Clarkson to fall for Brandon Blackstock. She initially developed a crush on the talent manager when they briefly crossed paths at the 2006 Academy of Country Music Awards. However, the "Because of You" hitmaker didn't act on her feelings because Blackstock was married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, at the time. Once they divorced in 2012, Blackstock and Clarkson started seeing each other that very same year.

Their relationship moved quickly, with the "American Idol" winner sensing that Blackstock was marriage material. It was a surprising revelation for Clarkson, who had long doubted that marriage was in the cards for her. "I never thought, honestly, I would get married or fall in love, like they say in the movies," she admitted to CBS News in 2015. "I never thought that would happen... because I didn't think it was true."

In the days leading up to their 2013 wedding, the Grammy winner experienced an indescribable level of happiness. And, for a while, things were great between them. But Clarkson and Brandon had a messy divorce in 2020 that was shrouded in lawsuits and custody battles. Sadly, the chaos of their breakup was made even more heartbreaking following Blackstock's death at just 48 in August 2025.