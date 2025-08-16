Trump's Opinion On His Mother Explains A Lot About His Marriage To Melania

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's intentional or not, Donald Trump loves to pin women around him as traditional caretakers. When describing his mother in his book, "The Art of the Deal," while he did acknowledge her to have "had a sense of the world beyond her," he ultimately framed her as "a very traditional housewife." Which is a bit wild, considering Mary Anne MacLeod Trump took on significant philanthropic work later in life. Trump seems to view his wife with the same exact lens, as he told "Fox & Friends" in a 2020 interview that, "Melania has been a great mother to Barron ... Barron is growing up really beautifully, and she's been a great mother to Barron."

And we all know Melania Trump is more than just a wife and mother considering her past as a model, her prior jewelry brand, and her current extensive philanthropic work. But, Trump still tends to narrow her identity to just the role of a caretaker. Again, this pattern reveals that Trump seems to value a woman's loyalty and devotion to family over anything else, which almost feels like he's encouraging the toxic tradwife trend. The way he describes the women around him is a stark difference from that of even his Vice President JD Vance, who often speaks very highly of his wife and even referred to her as a "powerful female voice" and "Yale spirit guide" in an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show."