Trump's Boomer Phone Move Is A Jarring Reminder Of His True Age
At 78 years old, Donald Trump was the oldest person in history to become the president of the United States when he took office in 2025. After constant attacks on former President Joe Biden's age, it's clear that Trump doesn't want people to discuss how old he really is. Unfortunately for him, while speaking in the Oval Office recently, his phone started ringing, and it was a stark reminder that he's pushing 80.
Phone: *rings*
Trump: It's only a congressman
Phone: *rings*
Trump: It's a different congressman. They are all congratulating me pic.twitter.com/hfe76Ph14A
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 23, 2025
On May 23, 2025, Trump was mid-sentence at a press conference when a standard iPhone ringtone began loudly blaring. "It's a phone call; do you mind?" Trump joked as he mimed answering the phone with a smirk, per X. He seemed to fumble as he declined the call before saying, "it's only a Congressman." Chances are, the last person whose phone you heard ringing quite like this one was probably a boomer. And, seeing him handle his phone this way, we couldn't help but remember that he, too, has huge boomer energy. Another thing that showed off his big boomer energy? The fact that his phone rang loudly a second time; he wasn't even able to silence it after the first incident.
Donald Trump has made his lacking tech skills abundantly clear
It's really no surprise that Donald Trump isn't particularly savvy with his iPhone. After all, he once let his technophobia show in a joke about his son Barron Trump. During a Fox News interview, Laura Ingraham asked Donald where Barron's skills lie. "Maybe technology," he replied, per YouTube. "He can look at a computer ... I turn off his laptop, I said, 'Oh good,' and I go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I said, 'How'd you do that?'" He explained, noting that Barron would respond, "'None of your business, Dad.'" He then called Barron's ability to turn on his own laptop "an unbelievable aptitude in technology." Judging by that, he probably thinks being able to set your phone to vibrate is Nobel Prize-worthy.
While Donald's struggle to silence his phone is a particularly glaring boomer moment, it's certainly not his only one in recent memory. Just weeks ago, he flaunted his blockbuster ego with the most delusional photo you'll see this year: an AI-generated image of him as the pope. That was just one in a string of weird AI-generated content he's been sharing online. He may have his own social media app, Truth Social, but if Donald wasn't president, we imagine he'd be sharing AI slop on Facebook just like so many fellow members of his generation.