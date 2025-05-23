Trump's Boomer Phone Move Is A Jarring Reminder Of His True Age

At 78 years old, Donald Trump was the oldest person in history to become the president of the United States when he took office in 2025. After constant attacks on former President Joe Biden's age, it's clear that Trump doesn't want people to discuss how old he really is. Unfortunately for him, while speaking in the Oval Office recently, his phone started ringing, and it was a stark reminder that he's pushing 80.

Phone: *rings* Trump: It's only a congressman Phone: *rings* Trump: It's a different congressman. They are all congratulating me pic.twitter.com/hfe76Ph14A — Acyn (@Acyn) May 23, 2025

On May 23, 2025, Trump was mid-sentence at a press conference when a standard iPhone ringtone began loudly blaring. "It's a phone call; do you mind?" Trump joked as he mimed answering the phone with a smirk, per X. He seemed to fumble as he declined the call before saying, "it's only a Congressman." Chances are, the last person whose phone you heard ringing quite like this one was probably a boomer. And, seeing him handle his phone this way, we couldn't help but remember that he, too, has huge boomer energy. Another thing that showed off his big boomer energy? The fact that his phone rang loudly a second time; he wasn't even able to silence it after the first incident.