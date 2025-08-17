Signs Sarah Huckabee Sanders & Her Husband Are On The Rocks
On the surface, it looks like Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been happily married to her husband, Bryan Sanders, since 2010. The pair haven't faced any marriage scandals, and have gone on to successfully raise three kids Sarah seemingly has a wonderful relationship with. However, the former White House press secretary let slip there might be a few cracks in her marriage, after all. On her Instagram Story on August 5, 2025, Sarah posted a photo of herself and her husband that had a very troubling caption attached to it. "Marriage isn't easy but find someone who will pray and laugh with you and it's a lot better!" the message read. The cryptic phrasing of the post suggests Sarah and Bryan might've run into some challenges behind the scenes.
Additionally, the fact that the photo was in black and white could be another subtler indication that her marriage wasn't in the best place when the picture was published. Most of the photos Sarah shares of herself and Bryan on Instagram are colorful, bright, and usually accompanied by captions that praise and gush about her husband. Breaking tradition with a rather peculiar and almost somber-looking post couldn't help but raise a few red flags. Incidentally, their social media posts usually only tell one half of the story. Sarah's typically the one who uploads all the memories of herself and her family on internet platforms. Meanwhile, Bryan doesn't seem to have any social media presence as of writing. So, netizens have only gotten one side of the story when it comes to Sarah's marriage.
Would Sarah Huckabee Sanders' marriage survive without politics?
How Sarah Huckabee Sanders met Bryan Sanders is very telling about how much politics has played a role in their relationship. They first crossed paths while Bryan was working on her father's, Mike Huckabee's, campaign when the latter was running for president. In fact, the two might not have even met if it wasn't for their shared passion for politics, and it also could be the very thing keeping them together. A good portion of the pictures they've posted on social media are work-related, making it seem as though the couple is at their closest when Sarah's on the job.
Interestingly enough, Sarah was once even asked what she would do if she ever walked away from politics. "Spending more time with my husband and less time on my blackberry," Sarah answered in an old interview with Time. But since then, she has only gotten even more involved in political affairs. For those wondering whatever happened to Sarah after she was Donald Trump's press secretary, she moved on to become the governor of Arkansas. Because of this, we can't help but wonder what their marriage would look like without politics to bond over. Whatever the case, it doesn't seem like something Sarah is in a rush to find out.