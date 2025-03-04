How Sarah Huckabee Sanders Met Her Husband Bryan

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Arkansas first gentleman Bryan Sanders, are often seen side-by-side at political functions and on the former's Instagram page. While we know Bryan publicly stands behind his wife and her political endeavors and shared Sarah's work on social media until his X, formerly known as Twitter, account was suspended.

Sarah went into greater detail about how she and her supportive husband met nearly two decades ago in another political setting. Sanders' political career has made headlines for several notable, and controversial, moments. However, her dad Mike Huckabee's 2008 presidential campaign was what brought Sarah and Bryan together. "We actually met in Iowa in 2007 on the campaign for my dad when he was running for president," Sarah told ExtraTV in February 2019. Huckabee's campaign not only facilitated the couple's meeting, but also, their first date. "It was on the campaign trail, maybe a month or two later, in San Antonio," Sarah said.

Though Huckabee ultimately lost the Republican bid to former senator John McCain, the rest was in the history books for his daughter and son-in-law, who were married in May 2010.

