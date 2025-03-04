How Sarah Huckabee Sanders Met Her Husband Bryan
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Arkansas first gentleman Bryan Sanders, are often seen side-by-side at political functions and on the former's Instagram page. While we know Bryan publicly stands behind his wife and her political endeavors and shared Sarah's work on social media until his X, formerly known as Twitter, account was suspended.
Sarah went into greater detail about how she and her supportive husband met nearly two decades ago in another political setting. Sanders' political career has made headlines for several notable, and controversial, moments. However, her dad Mike Huckabee's 2008 presidential campaign was what brought Sarah and Bryan together. "We actually met in Iowa in 2007 on the campaign for my dad when he was running for president," Sarah told ExtraTV in February 2019. Huckabee's campaign not only facilitated the couple's meeting, but also, their first date. "It was on the campaign trail, maybe a month or two later, in San Antonio," Sarah said.
Though Huckabee ultimately lost the Republican bid to former senator John McCain, the rest was in the history books for his daughter and son-in-law, who were married in May 2010.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Bryan Sanders have built a family together
Though the spotlight has mainly been on Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her history-making political career, her prior role as President Donald Trump's press secretary, and her arguably poor fashion sense, she's also been busy building a life with her husband. Sarah and Bryan have spent romantic moments together both in the political sphere and in their personal lives, from a Trump-sanctioned candlelight dinner to intimate wedding dates. However, it seems Sarah is also equally, if not more, fascinated by President Donald Trump, whom she was noticeably closer to in photos from the 2025 Super Bowl. Regardless, Sarah said she's willing to go great lengths for her husband in a punny Valentines Day 2025 Instagram post with a snap from a hiking trip. "I'll climb (almost) any mountain with you!" she wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day!"
Sarah and Bryan have three kids. She's shared several moments she's spent with her family in recent months, from including their kids in the voting process during the 2024 presidential election to huddling together for their 2024 Christmas card. Sarah also showed her family engaging in what some might imagine would be a traditional Arkansas Thanksgiving activity in 2024: A group hunting excursion. "Such a special time with our family hunting and hanging out together," Sarah wrote in a November 2024 Instagram post. "We missed more than we shot, laughed more than we cried and made more memories than we can count. A perfect Arkansas Thanksgiving week experience."