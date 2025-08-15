Tragic Details About Dua Lipa
The following article contains mentions of mental health issues.
Since signing her first record deal in 2015, Dua Lipa has amassed an impressive net worth, climbed the charts, and released hit after hit, many of which have proven to be real earworms. The talented model-turned-pop star has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business and her nostalgic disco-adjacent, dancefloor tracks have been the backdrop of many-a hot girl summer. "I just had this fire in my belly, this determination that it was the only route I could take," Lipa told Radio Times in June 2024 of her early plans to make it as a singer. "No fallback. No plan B. For me, it was my only option."
While her meteoric rise to fame may mirror the hopes and dreams of many of our younger selves pretty accurately, it hasn't all been glitz and glamour for the British-Albanian star. It might be difficult to believe someone so beautiful, talented, and successful could have had anything but a fortunate life, especially given how purely optimistic the Grammy-winning artist often seems. However, putting on a brave face has not been without its difficulty, as Lipa has experienced quite a bit of hardship in her life. From her rocky childhood to the harsh criticism she's received, an unfortunate relationship history, and struggles in her career, here are the tragic details about Dua Lipa and how she's still come out the other side stronger.
She moved around a lot as a child
After seeking refuge from the war in former Yugoslavia in 1992, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa settled in London, leaving their parents behind. On August 22, 1995, the couple welcomed their eldest child, Dua Lipa (no, it isn't a stage name), to the world. She and her little brother and sister were all raised in London, experiencing Albanian culture at home and English culture at school. Despite the United Kingdom being the only home they had ever known, a job opportunity led her family to relocate to her parents' native Kosovo when Lipa was just 11. "I've been a new girl all my life," Lipa told the crowd at the Hay Festival (via BBC) in June 2023.
The "Levitating" singer learned to adjust to life in Kosovo, met relatives she had never known prior, and settled into a new normal. However, the opportunities in this small part of Europe were far more limited than they were in London. "From a young age, I had the dream to be a pop star but it never seemed like something that was actually possible," Lipa explained to the festival audience.
Eventually, after four years, she convinced her parents to let her return to London on her own to pursue the career she'd always dreamed of having. There, she shared an apartment with a family friend, finished her schooling, started modeling, and began posting her music online, all while waiting tables to make ends meet.
Dua Lipa experienced body-shaming as a model
Although Dua Lipa has worn a few inappropriate outfits throughout her career, she's been judged whether she's showing skin or not. While she started out as a model, which of course would increase speculation over the way she looked, nobody deserves to be body-shamed. However, it seems like this is sadly something the majority of women in the spotlight have experienced. During Lipa's conversation with Vogue France in September 2023, she confirmed that, after being told to lose weight for a modeling gig, she dropped the job instead of caving in.
"I felt great the way I was; I had no reason to want to change," the pop star explained. Lipa had no regrets about walking away, but that doesn't mean she's always felt self-assured. "Of course, I had insecurities," Lipa remarked. "Times when I questioned my appearance. I know how destabilizing it can be to feel not good enough." Having spent years in the public eye, there's no doubt the "IDGAF" singer has learned to cope with criticism about her looks and find a way to be happy with herself, no matter what anyone else says.
Lipa revealed the inspiring motto she lives by in speaking with British Vogue back in December 2018, and we could all probably learn a thing or two from it. "There's always going to be something you don't like, but it's so much healthier to tell yourself two things you like about yourself every day," she said.
She had a tough time in her first relationship
As of this publication, it seems like Dua Lipa is truly in love with Callum Turner, her fiancé and star of "Masters of the Air." The couple seem perfect for one another — something the singer definitely deserves after having such a tough time in the dating pool. The truth about Lipa's dating history is that her earliest relationship left her reeling, as she explained to the audience at the June 2023 Hay Festival (via BBC) in June 2023. "I guess I was in a relationship with someone who had a very different idea of fidelity than I had," Lipa said of her "difficult, early relationship." Ouch.
Although she never verified which early boyfriend she was referring to, it may have been chef Isaac Carew, Lipa's first public significant other, whom she dated off and on between 2015 and 2019. When it comes to young love, there are a lot of lessons to learn along the way. Fortunately, Lipa learned what red flags to look for while still in her first relationship.
While on the "Q with Tom Power" podcast in May 2024, the "Break My Heart" singer revealed, "My first ever relationship I stayed in for way longer than I should have done because I felt like that was the way that things were supposed to be." Things clicked when Lipa realized, "This person doesn't make me feel good." Now, she said, "I just won't stand for that — not even for a second."
Dua Lipa feels like she has to work harder to be taken seriously
Dua Lipa has learned the ins and outs of what it takes to be a successful pop star over the years. With that has come a clearer realization for the singer that she and other female musicians are tragically at a disadvantage in the industry. "It's really sad to think that we [as women] have to compete, especially when it comes to jobs that we do better and don't really get the recognition for," the singer told Glamour in July 2017. Lipa went on to explain that she feels like she has to work harder than male musicians to be given the same amount of credibility.
"If you're not sitting at a piano or an acoustic guitar all the time, people will always kind of feel like [the music] is in some way manufactured, or you won't really be taken seriously," she remarked. "You've got to spend a lot of time trying to prove who you are and what you do." This is exactly what Lipa has managed to pull off.
Despite establishing herself in a genre some may deem superficial, without the aid of an acoustic instrument, she has amassed 10 Grammy nominations and three wins. And whether everyone appreciates her efforts or not isn't really Lipa's concern. "Some people will see it, and some people won't at all, and that's also OK," she concluded.
She was mocked for her dancing
Odds are that you've stumbled across a clip of Dua Lipa dancing while performing her song "New Rules" in 2018. Granted, the choreography wasn't great and she looked stiff on stage. It was still early in Lipa's career, just shortly after releasing her first album, and internet users didn't hold back on their criticisms. "I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing," one person wrote under the clip (via YouTube).
The meme wrecked both Lipa's confidence and mental health for a long time. "I experienced a s*** ton [of bullying]," the pop star revealed during her conversation with Attitude in November 2020. "It was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn't good enough and made me feel like, maybe I'm not meant to be here and on the stage." Shortly after the dance clip went viral, Lipa won her first Grammy award. Sadly, she feared those insisting she didn't deserve the win were right.
The "No Lie" songstress was humiliated, and the embarrassment stuck with her for years. Eventually, as Lipa told The Guardian in May 2024, she got to prove her haters wrong when "Don't Start Now" dropped. "It dawned on me that I'm finally going to get up and dance in front of people after what they have thought about me for so long," she said. "I went back, did that performance, and everyone was like, 'Oh, we were wrong.'"
Dua Lipa felt pigeon-holed as a songwriter
As a model, Dua Lipa had to fit into a certain mold. And, as she's learned over the years, the same goes for pop stars. Lipa has had a stunning transformation and come into her own as both a performer and a songwriter, but as she previously expressed, there's quite a bit of pressure to prove herself as a serious artist. After winning the Grammy for best pop vocal album in 2021 for "Future Nostalgia," Lipa explained during her acceptance speech (via E! News) that these feelings were especially prevalent after the release of her debut album a few years prior. "I felt really jaded at the end of my last album, where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered," she explained.
If you're familiar with Lipa's catalog, you know many of her songs, like "Levitating" or "Dance the Night," don't rely on heartbreak or tragic lyrics to be dance-worthy smash hits. Since her third album has dropped, the singer has established herself as a feel-good hit-maker, but there's always the concern of being pigeon-holed, not just as a sad song-writer, but also a pop star in general. Lipa spoke with 032c in February 2022 about wanting to make meaningful contributions in more ways than just as a singer-songwriter. "I'm certainly always not just excited but also intentional about my mark on the world and culture more broadly," she stated.
Her social media use caused anxiety
As fun as it can be to see what your besties are up to on their vacation or find out who was at that party you didn't go to, there are also some blatant signs you may need to take a break from social media. Between FOMO and pressure from societal standards, social media use can have a detrimental impact on your mental health, and sadly, Dua Lipa experienced this firsthand.
As she told NME in October 2019, "I have benefited so much from this industry but I see around me every day what others can suffer: the fear of failure, loneliness and the intense pressures of social media." Lipa pointed out that female musicians are much more likely to experience mental health concerns than the general public — and calling out social media in particular made a lot of sense. Like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and countless other stars, Lipa made the decision several years ago to take a step back from social media accounts.
During her January 2021 interview with British Vogue (via Teen Vogue), it all stemmed from the need to protect her mental health. "I would get anxiety," the "Fever" singer revealed. "And I was like, 'This shouldn't be the way that I'm experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.' It was messing with my confidence." Ultimately, Lipa handed over control of her accounts to her team, so her fans could still get updates without her feeling the negative impact of hateful online comments.
She was sued twice in the same week for copyright infringement
From the infamous plagiarism of Chuck Berry's "Sweet Little Sixteen" by the Beach Boys to Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams going up against Marvin Gaye's estate, copyright infringement in the music industry is pretty common. However, that didn't make the news that Dua Lipa was getting sued much better. The band Artikal Sound System filed suit on March 1, 2022 against the star for similarities they noticed between their song, 2017's "Live Your Life," and Lipa's 2020 hit "Levitating." To make matters worse, a second lawsuit was filed just a few days later against the pop star for the same song, this time by the composers of Cory Daye's "Wiggle and Giggle All Night" from 1979.
The first of the two lawsuits was dismissed by June 2023, but the second case played out for nearly three years. Composers of the disco track, L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, claimed (via Variety) Lipa had previously "admitted that she deliberately emulated prior eras" and used music of that time to craft a vintage-inspired sound. However, a judge deemed their songs and the pop star's tracks weren't similar enough to justify a copyright infringement claim.
Dua Lipa received criticism for her social justice remarks
Since the beginning of time, those in positions of power or with a wide audience have used their platforms to share personal values. Given the state of the world today, it's no wonder that many have carried on delivering their sentiments through social media — often to the bemusement or even outrage of any followers who disagree.
Dua Lipa, for one, wasn't shy when she used her Instagram platform to call for a ceasefire in Gaza with a post that read, "Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilizing to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza" (via Newsweek). The "Houdini" singer wasn't the only star to speak out against Israel's Rafah offensive back in May 2024, with Jenna Ortega, Mark Ruffalo, and countless others joining in. However, many weren't happy with her stance.
During Lipa's June 2024 interview with Radio Times, she revealed, "When I speak about things that are political, I double-, triple-check myself to be, 'OK, this is about something that is way bigger than me, and it's necessary –- and that's the only reason I'm posting it.'" Given her family's political background, having fled a war-torn country before she was born, it feels essential for her to speak up for what she believes in. "It's always going to be met with a backlash and other people's opinions. ... [But] ultimately I feel it's for the greater good, so I'm willing to [take that hit]."
She's been forced to cancel gigs for reasons outside of her control
As much as singers hate disappointing their fans, it's unfortunately an unavoidable reality. Dua Lipa has experienced this a number of times when she's been forced to cancel appearances, but it's clear she's as broken up over the change of plan as her followers are. In December 2021, the "Cold Heart" singer was slotted to perform at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles. However, Lipa was suffering from a bout of laryngitis and was forced to remain on vocal rest per her doctor's orders.
Her genuine heartbreak was evident in her Instagram story she shared at the time (via Daily Mail). "I'm extremely disappointed, I was really looking forward to kicking off the holiday season performing at this year's Jingle Ball," Lipa wrote. The following week, she had to cancel her performance at the Jingle Ball in New York as well.
Lipa again had to deliver unfortunate news to her loyal fan base in November 2024 when she was forced to cancel an Indonesian tour date. "I am heartbroken to share that I won't be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday," the singer wrote on her Instagram story (via The US Sun). Lipa went on to explain that she had no choice, as the venue's stage area was deemed unsafe. "I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.