The following article contains mentions of mental health issues.

Since signing her first record deal in 2015, Dua Lipa has amassed an impressive net worth, climbed the charts, and released hit after hit, many of which have proven to be real earworms. The talented model-turned-pop star has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business and her nostalgic disco-adjacent, dancefloor tracks have been the backdrop of many-a hot girl summer. "I just had this fire in my belly, this determination that it was the only route I could take," Lipa told Radio Times in June 2024 of her early plans to make it as a singer. "No fallback. No plan B. For me, it was my only option."

While her meteoric rise to fame may mirror the hopes and dreams of many of our younger selves pretty accurately, it hasn't all been glitz and glamour for the British-Albanian star. It might be difficult to believe someone so beautiful, talented, and successful could have had anything but a fortunate life, especially given how purely optimistic the Grammy-winning artist often seems. However, putting on a brave face has not been without its difficulty, as Lipa has experienced quite a bit of hardship in her life. From her rocky childhood to the harsh criticism she's received, an unfortunate relationship history, and struggles in her career, here are the tragic details about Dua Lipa and how she's still come out the other side stronger.