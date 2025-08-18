Valerie Bertinelli Is Iconic 70s Chic In Vintage Pic From Childhood

"One Day at a Time" alum Valerie Bertinelli has had quite the stunning transformation. But while the actress who brought Barbara Cooper Royer for nine seasons would grow up to live a lavish life, Bertinelli actually comes from rather humble beginnings. The stars of "One Day at a Time" look rather different today, and Bertinelli decided to celebrate her brother's birthday in 2025 by reminding everyone that she's always been iconic.

On Aug. 4, 2025, Bertinelli took to Instagram to share a vintage pic from her childhood, featuring herself enjoying some time outside alongside her brother Patrick. Though the photo isn't dated, judging by its warm, orange tint, not to mention the chic clothes the Bertinelli siblings are wearing, we're going to guess it was taken sometime around the early 1970s — shortly before Valerie had her big break. Speaking of, the longtime TV star also included a more recent picture of herself alongside her brother, showing just how much things have changed over the decades. One thing that clearly hadn't changed, however, was their bond, and that signature snark that anyone who grew up with siblings is sure to recognize. "Happy birthday to the World's Okayest Brother!" Bertinelli wrote in the post caption, adding, "Rock those stripes little Mud ... I love youuuuuu."

Just four months earlier, Bertinelli made a number of Instagram posts celebrating her own 65th birthday, including one where she quipped that she was now old enough to receive Medicare benefits.