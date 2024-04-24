Valerie Bertinelli Lives A Lavish Life

Valerie Bertinelli has been working for most of her life. When she was just a teenager, she began her acting career in earnest, rising to fame for playing Barbara Cooper on the hit sitcom "One Day at a Time." During her reign as a comedy TV actor, Bertinelli married rock star Eddie Van Halen of the band Van Halen and started a life with him. Between a fruitful acting career and a relationship with a seriously successful musician, Bertinelli had access to some serious means. For decades now, the actor and Food Network chef has been able to live far more comfortably than most people on the planet. "Why can't we indulge every flipping day of our lives? We only have one of these," Bertinelli said to The Washington Post in an interview.

And indulge she does. Granted, Bertinelli was referring to eating in the interview as she was promoting her 2024 cookbook "Indulge." The star also said to USA Today in a separate interview about the cookbook, "We need to allow ourselves the pleasure of our lives. Food is a big, important part of my life." But judging by other aspects of her life, Bertinelli does not limit her indulgences to what she eats. From the cars she's purchased to the places she's visited, Valerie Bertinelli lives quite a lavish life.