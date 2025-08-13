Garth Brooks' 'Breaking News' Turned Out To Be A Total Letdown
Someone may need to remind Garth Brooks what the term "breaking news" means, because he doesn't seem to be fully grasping it. The veteran singer shared some big news on his Instagram story (via Parade). But, instead of it being a new album release, information about his personal life, or even where the bodies are buried, this man shared that one of his hit songs turned 35. "Friends in Low Places" celebrated the big 3-5 on August 11.
While that's a big milestone for the country singer, it was also inevitable. Time keeps moving on, which means that song will eventually celebrate its 40th, 50th, etc. anniversaries. Calling that a breaking story is a big stretch — and is a total letdown for fans who were hoping for something a little bit more substantial and fresh from the artist.
"It's one of those songs that feels like it belongs to all of us," the father of three daughters was quoted saying on his website regarding the track's anniversary. "It's the anthem of the underdog. I think that's why it feels so right to sing no matter who you are." Interestingly, while "Friends in Low Places" is synonymous with Brooks, he actually didn't write the song. That honor went to Dewayne Blackwell and Earl "Bud" Lee.
He found a way to give the song even more legs
Garth Brooks has had a stunning transformation over the years, and he's managed to still take that first single off his "No Fences" album to the bank. In 2024, Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood opened a bar together in Nashville, Tennessee. They appropriately called it "Friends in Low Places." They chose that song title as the bar's name because, as Brooks was quoted on his website saying, "A great song outlives the artist."
The establishment is huge, covering over 54,000 square feet — including a honky-tonk that's two stories. "We talked a lot about how we moved to this town when we were young and wanted to be in the music industry, and this town's been really great to us. As a fan, as a Garth Brooks fan, I feel like he needs to be represented down on Lower Broadway," Yearwood told Country Living back when the bar opened. She felt like the venue represented them both well. There was even an Amazon Prime series, also called "Friends in Low Places," that followed the power couple's journey to create this joint venture.
For the most part, the bar's reputation is a positive one. It has a 3.7 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor, and a 3.6 out of 5 rating on Yelp. But if Brooks was planning on sharing those scores on his Instagram story, he better not also label them as "breaking news."