Garth Brooks' 'Breaking News' Turned Out To Be A Total Letdown

Someone may need to remind Garth Brooks what the term "breaking news" means, because he doesn't seem to be fully grasping it. The veteran singer shared some big news on his Instagram story (via Parade). But, instead of it being a new album release, information about his personal life, or even where the bodies are buried, this man shared that one of his hit songs turned 35. "Friends in Low Places" celebrated the big 3-5 on August 11.

While that's a big milestone for the country singer, it was also inevitable. Time keeps moving on, which means that song will eventually celebrate its 40th, 50th, etc. anniversaries. Calling that a breaking story is a big stretch — and is a total letdown for fans who were hoping for something a little bit more substantial and fresh from the artist.

"It's one of those songs that feels like it belongs to all of us," the father of three daughters was quoted saying on his website regarding the track's anniversary. "It's the anthem of the underdog. I think that's why it feels so right to sing no matter who you are." Interestingly, while "Friends in Low Places" is synonymous with Brooks, he actually didn't write the song. That honor went to Dewayne Blackwell and Earl "Bud" Lee.