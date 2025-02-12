Strange Things About Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood's Marriage

When Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood first met in 1987, they knew they were soulmates. There was just one teensy little problem — both were married to other people at the time. Indeed, the start of the celebrity couple's love story resembles the beginning of a romance novel. The two initially met thanks to songwriter Kent Blazy, who had a feeling they would get along swimmingly. "He [Blazy] goes, 'I knew you were gonna like her,'" Brooks revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012. "When she left, he goes, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Well, it's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just met your wife."

The country icon went on to explain that he was 13 months into his first marriage at the time and determined to make it work, so there was no chance at all of him showing any romantic interest in Yearwood. The same went for the "She's In Love With The Boy" singer. Yearwood's dating history was a little more extensive than Brooks'. She was married to musician Chris Latham for just a few months when the singer met the famous country crooner, and they ultimately divorced. But, Yearwood then got married again to bassist Bobby Reynolds. Sadly, it ended in 1999.

Speaking to Parade, in 2016, Yearwood recalled how she knew Brooks was the one "the minute I met him, even though I didn't know it at the time," adding, "I just think we're meant to be." She added that the success of their long-term relationship can be ascribed to the fact that they were friends for years first. "It was pretty cool to start dating and get to know who I thought she was. I found everything I would want her to be, she was," Brooks proudly confirmed.

