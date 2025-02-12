Strange Things About Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood's Marriage
When Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood first met in 1987, they knew they were soulmates. There was just one teensy little problem — both were married to other people at the time. Indeed, the start of the celebrity couple's love story resembles the beginning of a romance novel. The two initially met thanks to songwriter Kent Blazy, who had a feeling they would get along swimmingly. "He [Blazy] goes, 'I knew you were gonna like her,'" Brooks revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012. "When she left, he goes, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Well, it's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just met your wife."
The country icon went on to explain that he was 13 months into his first marriage at the time and determined to make it work, so there was no chance at all of him showing any romantic interest in Yearwood. The same went for the "She's In Love With The Boy" singer. Yearwood's dating history was a little more extensive than Brooks'. She was married to musician Chris Latham for just a few months when the singer met the famous country crooner, and they ultimately divorced. But, Yearwood then got married again to bassist Bobby Reynolds. Sadly, it ended in 1999.
Speaking to Parade, in 2016, Yearwood recalled how she knew Brooks was the one "the minute I met him, even though I didn't know it at the time," adding, "I just think we're meant to be." She added that the success of their long-term relationship can be ascribed to the fact that they were friends for years first. "It was pretty cool to start dating and get to know who I thought she was. I found everything I would want her to be, she was," Brooks proudly confirmed.
She was intimidated by his children
When you're dating someone who already has children, trying to fit into their family can be daunting. During a candid interview on "The View" back in 2007, Trisha Yearwood acknowledged being completely intimidated by Garth Brooks' gaggle of kids, seemingly implying that she wasn't sure whether she could even fulfill the role of a stepmother. Brooks, meanwhile, was panicking about how his three daughters planned on welcoming Yearwood into the family, if at all. They told the Grammy winner that they had to have their traditional "Eat Like Dog Night" the first time they all had dinner together. This family tradition consists of copious amounts of spaghetti and sauce eaten with no utensils. "You say your prayer, bang your fork three times on the thing, throw it over your shoulder, and just go in," Brooks proudly explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" before mimicking burying his head in a bowl of pasta.
While he obviously didn't want his first family dinner with Yearwood to be this messy — literally — the "More than a Memory" hitmaker's daughters outvoted him on the matter. Yearwood was initially stunned by the Brooks family's table manners, but her beau's daughter, August, quickly broke the ice. "August stood up on her chair, put both her hands on Trisha's head, and just, boom, right down there, into the thing [plate of spaghetti]," the singer recounted. "I thought, well, that's the last date. That's it." But it wasn't. Yearwood turned out to be quite the sport and gamely returned the favor, with Brooks noting, "Those two have been peas and carrots ever since that night." As for Yearwood, she got over her fear of her husband's kids, gushing on "The View," "You fall in love with them. You learn why people have kids."
Brooks didn't want Yearwood to change her last name
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have a lengthy relationship timeline, so when their anniversary came up in 2023, she attempted to make a grand celebratory gesture by acquiring the paperwork to officially change her last name to Brooks. Quite shockingly, her husband declined the offer. "Jack Yearwood had two daughters: That Yearwood name is Trisha. I'd be fine changing my name to Yearwood," the country icon clarified during a press conference (via Taste of Country). "Tradition doesn't count here. What counts is when you have two celebrities, don't have one swallow the other."
Some found it odd that Brooks would decline such a sweet sentiment, with Instagram users even mocking the country singer for apparently being a "beta male." Others thought it was really considerate of the Grammy winner. "I can't believe how many women are dragging him?! Are you dumb?! That's a sweet gesture," one fan countered.
Brooks still doesn't call his wife by her given name
Something that might seem odd, especially to those who haven't been longtime fans of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, is that the former rarely refers to his wife by her first name. While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the "Friends in Low Places" hitmaker referred to his wife as "Miss Yearwood" throughout the interview, but he also has a nickname for her that Brooks has refused to stop using during their marriage: "Queen." Yearwood, while obviously used to the nickname by now, has tried and failed to get her husband to stop using it. "I'm like, 'Garth, we've been married for 12 years; we've known each other for 26 years. You can call me 'Trisha.' Like, it's cool," Yearwood shared during an interview with Today in 2017. "But he still does it, and now he has other people doin' it. Like, 'So what does the Queen think?'"
Brooks notably referred to Yearwood by this nickname when he told E! News in early 2021 that his wife had contracted COVID-19, too. "The Queen and I have now tested twice," the Grammy winner announced in his statement. "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together." Brooks doesn't just refer to his wife by a royal title, he also treats her like a queen. Whenever the two share a stage, the country star always makes sure to bow to his wife at the end of the performance. Yearwood has taken to bowing in return, and of course, fans can't get enough of it. "I love it, such respect," one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The celebrity couple admits to constantly bickering
Despite being married for a long time, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood don't always see eye to eye. In fact, Brooks has compared their relationship to Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn Carter's marriage, confirming that they similarly "bicker" on a regular basis (the couples grew close after getting involved in restoration projects after Hurricane Katrina). "You notice right away they bicker back and forth about the right way to do things. That kind of works for us too!" Brooks told People in 2023. Yearwood has also been open about the fact that their relationship isn't always smooth sailing.
Speaking to Us Weekly in 2018, the "Thinkin' About You" songstress pointed out that many thought her marriage to Brooks would be short-lived primarily because they work together so much. That has obviously not been the case, but she's refreshingly realistic about the fact that marriage requires constant effort from both parties. "You have to learn how to argue well," Yearwood proclaimed to Us Weekly the following year even though, oftentimes, she's the one who explodes during an argument because the singer tends to "bottle up" her emotions. Brooks is usually the level-headed one and "not really an arguer."
Brooks was publicly accused of sexual misconduct
In a shocking turn of events, Garth Brooks faced sexual assault charges from a former makeup artist in October 2024. The plaintiff, who remained anonymous, claimed that Brooks raped her, among other allegations of various forms of sexual misconduct. Shortly before her accusations became public, Brooks praised his wife, Trisha Yearwood, for being his rock through thick and thin. "My favorite thing about getting to be Ms. Yearwood's partner is the good times, but also going through the bad times together because that makes you one and it tests your mettle," he proudly told People. "At the end of the day, we're best friends. We actually enjoy each other's company," Yearwood chimed in.
The country icon released a statement to People, in which he asserted that there had been some back-and-forth with the plaintiff for some time. According to Brooks, her allegations were false and she was simply trying to extort him for money. "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," he said. "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
The "Unanswered Prayers" hitmaker anonymously filed a countersuit for extortion and defamation of character, but unfortunately, the whole sordid affair made it into the public sphere regardless. "I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be," he concluded firmly. Yearwood has yet to comment publicly as of this writing.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
The couple has plans to move to Ireland amid the allegations against Brooks
Despite Garth Brooks' insistence that the sexual misconduct allegations against him are false, the country crooner's wife, Trisha Yearwood, appears eager to move out of the States. Whether it's to put distance between them and the drama or simply because they want a change of scenery isn't clear, though we wonder if it's the former. Strangely enough, Brooks has publicly admitted that his wife is the one who wants them to relocate to Ireland. "Actually, the Queen is pushing hard for that house over there," he revealed during a Facebook Live event in October 2024 (via Taste of Country). The celebrity couple previously went on tour in Ireland and Brooks shared how Yearwood "fell head over heels in love with the country." Naturally, the sexual harassment lawsuit is the constant elephant in the room and the "Tomorrow Never Comes" hitmaker addressed it in another Facebook Live session.
He informed fans that the arduous legal process could take as long as two years to run its course. If Yearwood wants to leave the States amid the allegations against her husband, you can't really blame her. In what appears to be a weird coincidence, the country songstress sold her house in Brentwood, Tennessee exactly one day prior to the shocking allegations against her husband being made public. A source disclosed to Us Weekly that Yearwood and the country singer's three daughters are providing unwavering support during this incredibly difficult time for the couple. "Everyone around him including Trisha and his daughters believe him to be telling the truth," they confirmed. "Many around him think this is out of character and something he would never do. Everyone around him is shocked."
They spend almost every waking moment together
It's only natural that, if you marry someone, you enjoy being in their company, but usually most couples need a breather every now and then. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood aren't one of those couples. "We plan our days if we're gonna be apart so that we can get back together as soon as possible," Yearwood explained to Us Weekly in 2018. Brooks, in turn, told Parade in 2016, "I love breathing the same air she's breathing." The celebrity couple didn't even allow COVID-19 to separate them. When Yearwood tested positive, Brooks refused to let her quarantine alone, even though he'd tested negative.
Their unwavering commitment to always being together is a result of both parties' failed marriages, as the "There Goes My Baby" hitmaker divulged to E! News while they were walking the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Awards. Yearwood elaborated that not always putting their former spouses first was a mistake they both made in the past, reiterating, "We want to be together, so our commitment is to not be apart." Likewise, she confessed to Us Weekly, "Honestly, we are apart maybe five days a year," adding, "If I'm doing something, he'll be with me, even if you don't see him, he'll be in the hotel or around."