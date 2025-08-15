Jeff Bezos Didn't Come From Money: The Tragic Story Of His Late Mom, Jackie

Sadly, Jeff Bezos announced in an Instagram post that his mom, Jackie Bezos, died on August 14, 2025, "after a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia." Although Jeff is one of the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of $243.6 billion, according to Forbes, he didn't always have these financial resources. Jeff was born in January 1964 with a completely different name: Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen. Jackie was in high school, and the school resisted letting her complete her education. They gave her weird, ostracizing restrictions, preventing her from socializing with classmates and participating in her graduation ceremony.

Luckily, Jackie's parents were supportive. Her father helped her advocate to get her high school diploma. Later, when Jackie couldn't afford a landline and rent, he devised a walkie-talkie communication system so the family could stay connected. In addition to balancing parenthood and working, Jackie started working on her college degree. "She enrolled in night school, picking classes led by professors who would let her bring an infant to class," Jeff informed the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. "She would show up with two duffel bags — one full of textbooks, and one packed with diapers, bottles, and anything that would keep me interested and quiet for a few minutes."

Despite these extra challenges, Jackie was able to pursue her own educational goals. Years later, she also helped other people access higher education through the Bezos Scholars Program, part of her family's philanthropic foundation.