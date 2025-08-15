Jeff Bezos Didn't Come From Money: The Tragic Story Of His Late Mom, Jackie
Sadly, Jeff Bezos announced in an Instagram post that his mom, Jackie Bezos, died on August 14, 2025, "after a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia." Although Jeff is one of the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of $243.6 billion, according to Forbes, he didn't always have these financial resources. Jeff was born in January 1964 with a completely different name: Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen. Jackie was in high school, and the school resisted letting her complete her education. They gave her weird, ostracizing restrictions, preventing her from socializing with classmates and participating in her graduation ceremony.
Luckily, Jackie's parents were supportive. Her father helped her advocate to get her high school diploma. Later, when Jackie couldn't afford a landline and rent, he devised a walkie-talkie communication system so the family could stay connected. In addition to balancing parenthood and working, Jackie started working on her college degree. "She enrolled in night school, picking classes led by professors who would let her bring an infant to class," Jeff informed the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. "She would show up with two duffel bags — one full of textbooks, and one packed with diapers, bottles, and anything that would keep me interested and quiet for a few minutes."
Despite these extra challenges, Jackie was able to pursue her own educational goals. Years later, she also helped other people access higher education through the Bezos Scholars Program, part of her family's philanthropic foundation.
Jackie Bezos helped Jeff build his business
When Jeff Bezos announced his mother's death, he also pointed out her generosity as a parent. "She always gave so much more than she ever asked for," he remarked in his Instagram post. Although Jackie Bezos had a tight budget during Jeff's early years, she was happy to contribute money to launch Amazon. Jackie and Miguel Bezos, Jeff's adopted father, provided approximately $245,000. "They were making a bet on their son," Jeff informed the U.S. House of Representatives. "I told them that I thought there was a 70% chance they would lose their investment, and they did it anyway." Despite his lack of confidence, Jeff amassed astonishing net worth when he stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021. However, Jeff has had a few business blunders, like the ill-fated Fire Phone.
During Amazon's infancy, Jackie even let Jeff use her wish list in demonstrations. She had walkie-talkies on her list, which could have been a nod back to the days when she used them instead of a phone.
After Jackie and Miguel married in 1968, she became a mom of three. She decided to pause her college education, resuming it after her kids were grown. Eventually she earned a psychology degree from St. Elizabeth University. "When I was finally given the opportunity to walk across the stage to get my diploma, the loudest cheers came from my family," Jackie recalled during her 2019 commencement speech at Cambridge College.