Tristan Rogers, General Hospital's Robert Scorpio, Dead At 79

Tristan Rogers, who so many know from his days as Robert Scorpio on "General Hospital," has died at age 79. On August 15, his manager revealed that he had been added to the list of "General Hospital" stars who have tragically passed away after announcing he had been diagnosed with lung cancer last month.

Rogers joined "General Hospital" in 1980 and ultimately appeared on nearly 1,500 episodes. Even after leaving the show, he returned throughout the decades, with his most recent appearance being earlier this year. Rogers, who was originally from Melbourne, Australia, clearly never expected to become the beloved TV star he eventually did. He had never taken any acting classes when he attended his first audition. "As far as I was concerned, it was a way to make a bit of money. That's all," he told Soaps.com. He played a few minor roles and took on more than his fair share of odd jobs. "Come on, every actor works as a barman, a cabman, drives a cab," he joked. In 1980, he made the move to the U.S., and in no time, he landed the role of a lifetime: World Security Bureau spy, Robert Scorpio, on "General Hospital."