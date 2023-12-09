Former General Hospital Stars Who Have Tragically Passed Away

The following article mentions suicide, addiction, and mental health struggles.

If you are a soap opera fan, chances are you are loyal to a fault. It is easy to have an emotional attachment to characters that you grew up with, or even those that might resemble you or a loved one in some way or another. It can be incredibly sad to see a favorite actor (and favorite character) leave the show. "General Hospital" in particular has done an incredible job of casting actors that give tremendous life to characters we know and love, which makes saying goodbye to them that much harder.

The stars of the longest-running soap opera in daytime TV history are more than aware of their fans' connection to their characters. "'General Hospital's fans are fiercely loyal, and I think, because these characters appear in their homes each weekday, year after year, they truly feel a connection to us personally," Leslie Charleson, aka Monica Quartermaine, once told FBJFit. "I once had a fan come up to me to introduce me to her friend, before she realized that I hadn't actually met her before either!"

The "General Hospital" universe has introduced a lot of iconic characters over the years — don't forget, it started back in the '60s — which means the show's brought a lot of actors aboard, too. Sadly, a number of those actors have died. The loss of these "GH" stars is heartbreaking to fans, coworkers, and especially their family and loved ones. Through remembering their contributions to daytime television, we hope to help their legacy live on for generations to come.