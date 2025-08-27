9 Times Mindy Kaling Flaunted Her Killer Legs After Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss Transformation

Comedy staple Mindy Kaling has had an incredible evolution, going from a humble intern on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" to an award-winning actress and writer known for her work on such hit shows as "The Office" and her own creation, "The Mindy Project." Kaling has also been fairly open about her fitness journey, and has spoken candidly about embracing her own body. More specifically, Kaling explained in a 2021 interview with Shape that part of getting older just means accepting that your body changes with time. And things certainly changed during the first half of the 2020s, during which time Kaling underwent one of Hollywood's biggest weight-loss transformations.

During a chat with People in 2023, the "Inside Out" star said her slim new physique came as a result of doing 20 miles worth of cardio a week, as well as training with weights and being a bit more mindful of her eating habits. And though she made it clear that she was doing these things for health, not in the pursuit of vanity, Kaling was clearly still proud of the results of all that work. "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she said, adding, "I feel great." And that confidence has certainly been on display with some of Kaling's fashion choices in the last half-decade.