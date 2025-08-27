9 Times Mindy Kaling Flaunted Her Killer Legs After Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss Transformation
Comedy staple Mindy Kaling has had an incredible evolution, going from a humble intern on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" to an award-winning actress and writer known for her work on such hit shows as "The Office" and her own creation, "The Mindy Project." Kaling has also been fairly open about her fitness journey, and has spoken candidly about embracing her own body. More specifically, Kaling explained in a 2021 interview with Shape that part of getting older just means accepting that your body changes with time. And things certainly changed during the first half of the 2020s, during which time Kaling underwent one of Hollywood's biggest weight-loss transformations.
During a chat with People in 2023, the "Inside Out" star said her slim new physique came as a result of doing 20 miles worth of cardio a week, as well as training with weights and being a bit more mindful of her eating habits. And though she made it clear that she was doing these things for health, not in the pursuit of vanity, Kaling was clearly still proud of the results of all that work. "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she said, adding, "I feel great." And that confidence has certainly been on display with some of Kaling's fashion choices in the last half-decade.
Queen of the beach
Another effective way to hard-launch a new physique is by modeling swimwear, and that's precisely what Mindy Kaling did in May 2023, when she partnered with Andie Swim to design a new collection of one piece swimsuits, bikinis, and other beach-friendly attire. Naturally, the launch of this new line came with a stunning photoshoot starring the designer herself. And although this type of swimwear generally leaves little to the imagination regardless, Kaling's killer legs definitely stole the show here. "I wanted the collection to be bold, fun, and empowering, full of pieces that make you look and feel amazing," the actress said in a press release (via ABC News).
Mild in the streets
Mindy Kaling certainly turned up the heat during her swimwear collab photoshoot with Andie Swim. Not long after, though, she was spotted sporting a much milder, but still fairly eye-catching — not to mention leggy — look. In August 2023, Kaling was photographed wearing a bold, patterned, knee-length dress perfect for that late-summer SoCal weather while out and about in Los Angeles. Once again contrasting the heavily-produced Andie photoshoot, this was also definitely a more candid encounter. Confident as ever, though, Kaling did take the time to smile and wave at the camera before going about her business.
High school never ends
In September 2024, Mindy Kaling went back to school. Well, kind of. She actually just took part in a photoshoot at a high school-themed set as part of yet another brand deal, this time for skincare company Lion Pose. Hence, the higher production value. The so-called "Lion Pose High" was actually the fabled FRANKIE venue in Los Angeles, with Kaling on hand to help celebrate the launch of a new skin cream. And with a shiny, above-knee red dress that would almost certainly be a dress-code violation at an actual school, she certainly made an impression.
Mindy went down to Georgia
Mindy Kaling had clearly become a hot commodity in the world of cosmetics by September 2024, as that very same month, she ventured from her usual stomping grounds of Los Angeles to attend Sephora's SEPHORiA event in Atlanta. But Kaling was definitely still stomping down in Georgia, as she was seen sporting a pair of big, black platform heels — which she paired with some matching black stockings and a strapless, over-the-knee red dress. Kaling definitely understood the assignment when it came to the event's glam theming.
The lady in red
While Mindy Kaling's outfit at SEPHORiA 2024 also would looked right at home at the club, she proved at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in February 2025 that she could rock some serious elegance with just as much confidence. As one of the evening's presenters, Kaling wore a flowing red Lever Couture gown with a thigh-high leg slit. On Instagram, she thanked stylist Erin Walsh for picking out the dress, noting that Walsh "matched the lining to my skin tone EXACTLY, which us brown skinned women know is so important!"
Dolled up at the deli
As good as elegance looks on Mindy Kaling, some of her more casual-looking dresses definitely hit the mark, too. For example, she wore a black, above-knee leather dress while attending the premiere of the Hulu series "Deli Boys" in LA in February 2025. Though not directly involved in the show, Kaling clearly wanted to support it. Some networking also apparently got done, as The Hollywood Reporter broke the news in June 2025 that Kaling's feature film adaptation of "Hana Khan Carries On" would be directed by Fawzia Mirza, who had previously helmed Episode 8 of "Deli Boys."
Mindy in the city
Okay, let's be honest here, Mindy Kaling definitely knew her legs looked good when she stepped out for a night on the town in New York City in March 2025. To be fair, her whole outfit was on point. Her asymmetrical black mini dress was the perfect combination of elegant and saucy, and the black stockings certainly added to the latter. Add some high heels to the mix? Forget it! You do not strut like that unless you know what you're working with. And if we're talking confidence, 2023 Mindy Kaling has nothing on 2025 Mindy Kaling.
The strut so nice, she hit it twice
If you need more proof that Mindy Kaling knew how good she looked in the previous entry, look no further than the fact that she hit the exact same strut in the exact same spot literally one day later. This time, however, she sported a unique, colorful skirt with a matching jacket. Kaling peeled back the curtain on this particular look in an Instagram post, revealing that the outfit (her first of several that day) came courtesy of Harbison Studio. According to the brand's website, the skirt alone would have set Kaling back around $1,300.
For the culture
In a twist no one saw coming, a list about Mindy Kaling's legs ends with an entry that involves Jeff Goldblum's chest. Yes, Kaling was on hand to present the honor for "Most Amazing Impact in Film" at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards in July 2025, which ended up going to Jeff Goldblum's chest in "Jurassic Park." Not to be outdone, Kaling took the stage sporting a custom — and very leggy — white and pink Khoon Hooi dress. So, Mindy Kaling's legs or Jeff Godlblum's chest? Well, considering that the two actors took a selfie together after the ceremony (per Kaling's Instagram), let's just call it a tie.