The Most Drastic Hollywood Weight Loss Transformations Of 2024

Celebrity bodies have always been a topic of conversation, but perhaps never more so than 2024, when so many Hollywood stars unveiled drastic weight loss transformations. It's no secret that celebrities are human and, like the rest of, experience fluctuations in weight. Sometimes the weight loss is in preparation for a role; other times, it's simply a matter of trying to stay healthy and look and feel camera-ready. But whether it's a significant reduction, like the one Kathy Bates revealed, or a more subtle shift like the one Lizzo is rocking, any celebrity weight loss quickly becomes the talk of Tinseltown with plenty of speculation over how it happened.

Advertisement

Was it the result of hard work in the gym? Was it the latest celebrity diet craze like caveman or keto? Only they know for sure, but most are happy to talk about it, and some have admitted to turning to GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy to assist. And while we know that these famous folks often have the best trainers, dietitians, and doctors on speed dial, it's important to remember that they still have to put in the work to get and keep the results. Yes, even when using medications.

"You have to look at weight loss as a multidisciplinary approach to an overarching lifestyle change," Dr. Steve Batash, leading physician at the Batash Endoscopic Weight Loss Center, told Healthline. "Taking medications like Wegovy ... enhance the impact of diet and exercise. These weight loss drugs are designed to work best when combined with regular physical activity."

Advertisement