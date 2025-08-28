The Relationship Between Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband & Her Assistant Was Messier Than We Thought
In the wake of Brandon Blackstock's death in August 2025, many details about his love life have emerged that seemingly make his divorce from Kelly Clarkson even more tragic. According to Blackstock's obituary, he was surrounded by his family when he died from melanoma at age 48, including his "loving partner in life and business," Brittney Marie Jones. As the obit explains, Blackstock and Jones had been "building a life, building companies" and were working together exhaustively on future plans when his health turned. As it turns out, however, Jones has long been working with Blackstock as his executive assistant, and was formerly a production assistant for Clarkson herself.
Clarkson and Blackstock got married in 2013, and went on to welcome daughter River Rose, in June 2014, and then son Remington in April 2016. However, the pair split in 2020, and their contentious divorce sparked a nasty legal battle that spanned several years. Their divorce was eventually finalized in 2022. According to Jones' LinkedIn profile (via People), she worked as a production assistant to Clarkson from 2016 to 2018, at which point she began working as an assistant to Blackstock as well. In 2020, around the time Clarkson filed for divorce, Jones became an executive assistant for the Montana cattle ranch Blackstock owned and eventually began operating full-time following his divorce.
The timeline is unclear and more than a little murky when it comes to when Blackstock and Jones' romance began, and what overlap, if any, existed with his marriage to Clarkson. What is clear, however, is that the relationship is believed to have certainly overlapped with Jones' own marriage to musician Greg LaPoint, according to a new report by Page Six.
Brandon Blackstock may have sparked romance with his girlfriend when she was still married
It is still unclear when Brandon Blackstock's romance with his assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, actually began. While the timing of Jones working with Blackstock on his ranch in Montana coming the same month as his divorce from Kelly Clarkson might seem suspicious to some, Jones was already working with Blackstock as an executive management assistant at Starstruck, the talent management firm where Blackstock worked. However, according to a report from Page Six, published two weeks after Blackstock's death, Jones' romance with Blackstock reportedly did end her own marriage to Greg LaPoint, drummer for the band Gypsy Nights.
The outlet reports that Jones and LaPoint legally tied the knot in August 2021. Things seemed to be going well for at least a year, as LaPoint penned a heartfelt message celebrating the first year of their lives together in September 2022. However, their relationship didn't make it to a second anniversary milestone, as LaPoint reportedly discovered that Jones had allegedly been cheating on him with Blackstock. An inside source told Page Six that LaPoint "got screwed over due to [Jones and Blackstock's] fling starting during his marriage," and quickly filed for divorce in July 2023, before it was finalized in February 2024.
Regardless of when Jones began her romance with Blackstock, the pair seemed happy, and Blackstock's untimely death has hit everyone in his life very hard. Even Clarkson has had a tough time with her ex-husband's passing. A source told The Daily Mail that the singer's life will never be the same, and was "flipped upside down with Brandon's cancer struggles and now death." Jones has yet to publicly comment on the reports regarding her romance with Blackstock or her loss.