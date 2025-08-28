The Relationship Between Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband & Her Assistant Was Messier Than We Thought

In the wake of Brandon Blackstock's death in August 2025, many details about his love life have emerged that seemingly make his divorce from Kelly Clarkson even more tragic. According to Blackstock's obituary, he was surrounded by his family when he died from melanoma at age 48, including his "loving partner in life and business," Brittney Marie Jones. As the obit explains, Blackstock and Jones had been "building a life, building companies" and were working together exhaustively on future plans when his health turned. As it turns out, however, Jones has long been working with Blackstock as his executive assistant, and was formerly a production assistant for Clarkson herself.

Clarkson and Blackstock got married in 2013, and went on to welcome daughter River Rose, in June 2014, and then son Remington in April 2016. However, the pair split in 2020, and their contentious divorce sparked a nasty legal battle that spanned several years. Their divorce was eventually finalized in 2022. According to Jones' LinkedIn profile (via People), she worked as a production assistant to Clarkson from 2016 to 2018, at which point she began working as an assistant to Blackstock as well. In 2020, around the time Clarkson filed for divorce, Jones became an executive assistant for the Montana cattle ranch Blackstock owned and eventually began operating full-time following his divorce.

The timeline is unclear and more than a little murky when it comes to when Blackstock and Jones' romance began, and what overlap, if any, existed with his marriage to Clarkson. What is clear, however, is that the relationship is believed to have certainly overlapped with Jones' own marriage to musician Greg LaPoint, according to a new report by Page Six.