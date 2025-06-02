Kelly Clarkson's Divorce Sparked A Nasty Legal Battle With Her Ex Brandon Blackstock

In the summer of 2020, pop star and original "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she married in 2013. The end of the celebrity couple's marriage wasn't exactly amicable at first, and Clarkson hasn't been shy about taking shady swipes at her ex-husband in the intervening years either. Likewise, although their split was technically finalized in 2022, that's not where the story ends, as Clarkson and Blackstock's messy divorce ended up being the prelude to another nasty legal battle between them.

Clarkson returned to divorce court in 2023, and she was ultimately awarded $2.6 million in November of that year. More specifically, Blackstock was ordered to pay Clarkson that substantial amount in order to reimburse his ex-wife for money she paid him to make business deals on her behalf, back when Blackstock was still Clarkson's manager — including her gig as a judge on "The Voice." Per Billboard, California's labor commissioner ruled that Blackstock had run afoul of state law by securing those deals, as he was not a licensed talent agent.

Blackstock appealed the decision, but Clarkson kept the pressure on. According to Billboard, the singer filed another lawsuit against Blackstock in March 2024, alleging that he and his father Narvel Blackstock (yes, Reba McEntire's ex-husband) had being violating those laws since at least 2007, meaning she was owed even more money. Notably, the 2023 decision that netted the beloved talk show host over $2 million only took into account commissions that Clarkson had paid to Blackstock from 2017 onward.