Did Prince Philip Cheat On Queen Elizabeth? Scandalous Affair Rumors That Plagued Their Relationship

The royal family has had their fair share of scandalous romances, and a 2025 book detailing Prince Andrew's fall from grace inadvertently also placed the spotlight on the story of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's relationship. In "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," Andrew Lownie claims Philip had an affair with Andrew's ex-wife's mother. He didn't allege it to be so, he stated it as a fact. He casually dropped the bomb at the start of the book while detailing Andrew's wedding to Sarah Ferguson, penning, "The father of the groom and mother of the bride — lovers 20 years earlier — sat in the third carriage waving to the crowds ... " Er, what?!

Said mother of the bride was Susan Barrantes, and she and Philip were known to be good friends. In fact, while Windsor Castle was burning down in 1992, Philip was notably absent from Queen Elizabeth II's side. He was in Argentina with Barrantes, attending a party. When Lownie was questioned about the bombshell claim by GB News, he insisted this information was as trustworthy as it comes, asserting that his source was his mother-in-law, who was friends with Barrantes.

This isn't the first time the late Prince Philip has been accused of infidelity. Royal author Ingrid Seward told Fox News that, in all the years she's been conducting research on the royal family, the prince's alleged trysts kept popping up. "I never got a conclusive answer," Seward admitted.