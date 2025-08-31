Catherine Zeta Jones & Michael Douglas' Wildly Lavish Life Is A Tad Out Of Touch

As the son of Kirk Douglas and Diana Dill, veteran actor Michael Douglas was Hollywood royalty long before he ever actually stepped foot on a movie set. Of course, he went on to have an incredibly successful career in his own right, starring in such classics as "Wall Street," "Fatal Attraction," and "Basic Instinct." He even stayed in the game long enough to make his mark on the Marvel Universe.

Meanwhile, Douglas' longtime wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, has found great success in her own right, gaining recognition for her roles in films like "The Mask of Zorro" and "Chicago." More recently, she's proved her staying power by taking on the time-tested role of Morticia Addams on "Wednesday." With all that in mind, it should come as no surprise that, in addition to having one of Hollywood's most successful age-gap marriages, Douglas and Zeta-Jones also live very lavishly. However, their fame and fortune also seem to have made them a touch, well... out of touch.

For starters, living among royalty is beyond the wildest dreams of many, but that's exactly what Douglas and Zeta-Jones did when they reportedly paid a hefty price to be King Charles' neighbors by renting an apartment at St. James's Palace in London. The palace is owned by the Crown and is located right by King Charles and Queen Camilla's London residence of Clarence House. But this brush with royalty is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Douglas and Zeta-Jones' homes.