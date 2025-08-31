Catherine Zeta Jones & Michael Douglas' Wildly Lavish Life Is A Tad Out Of Touch
As the son of Kirk Douglas and Diana Dill, veteran actor Michael Douglas was Hollywood royalty long before he ever actually stepped foot on a movie set. Of course, he went on to have an incredibly successful career in his own right, starring in such classics as "Wall Street," "Fatal Attraction," and "Basic Instinct." He even stayed in the game long enough to make his mark on the Marvel Universe.
Meanwhile, Douglas' longtime wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, has found great success in her own right, gaining recognition for her roles in films like "The Mask of Zorro" and "Chicago." More recently, she's proved her staying power by taking on the time-tested role of Morticia Addams on "Wednesday." With all that in mind, it should come as no surprise that, in addition to having one of Hollywood's most successful age-gap marriages, Douglas and Zeta-Jones also live very lavishly. However, their fame and fortune also seem to have made them a touch, well... out of touch.
For starters, living among royalty is beyond the wildest dreams of many, but that's exactly what Douglas and Zeta-Jones did when they reportedly paid a hefty price to be King Charles' neighbors by renting an apartment at St. James's Palace in London. The palace is owned by the Crown and is located right by King Charles and Queen Camilla's London residence of Clarence House. But this brush with royalty is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Douglas and Zeta-Jones' homes.
Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn't think owning four homes in three countries is excessive
In addition to the apartment they reportedly rented at St. James's Palace, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones own no fewer than four homes. Two of those homes are in New York, which is almost certainly exorbitantly expensive as it is. And that's not even taking into account the other two, which are located in Canada and Spain, respectively. But while that proves that Douglas and Zeta-Jones are extravagantly wealthy, it doesn't necessarily prove that they're out of touch when it comes to money.
After all, in a 2016 interview with CNN, Douglas was critical of real-life investment bankers who idolized his money-grubbing character in "Wall Street." "I've always been struck by the fact that they were never bothered by the fact that this guy was an insider trader, and he went to jail. But they saw Gordon Gekko as a hero," he said. In that same interview, Douglas raised concerns over wealth disparity and criticized the notion of trickle-down economics. "Our middle class, now, is hurting," he said.
However, we can't help but raise an eyebrow at Zeta-Jones' August 2025 interview with The Times, during which she suggested that she didn't think owning four homes was excessive. "I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty, but it's not excessive, it's very comfortable," she said. Zeta-Jones went on to explain that her and Douglas' Spanish residence offered them a reprieve from the Hollywood limelight. "Two celebrities together make ten. It's just the way it is. There's two versions of the story and there's two make-believes," she said.