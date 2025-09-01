Kate Middleton's White Mini Skirt & Other One-Hit Wonder Outfits We Never Saw Again

Back in 2012, Princess Catherine dared to go where few royals have gone before when she wore a mini skirt to the London Olympics. While this move may not sound particularly rebellious at first, it was actually straight-up revolutionary. After all, strict royal protocol dictates what princesses can and cannot wear, and mini skirts have not exactly made the cut. Queen Elizabeth II was known for being particularly opposed to this fashion choice, considering it less than regal. In her own wardrobe, she was careful to keep her legs covered as much as possible. Or, as royal fashion expert Bethan Holt told Us Weekly of the late monarch, "She never went, like, full miniskirt in the 1960s, but I think there was a little glimpse of knee at one point."

Though Catherine has gotten a lot of love for repeating outfits over the years, there are some ensembles that have yet to resurface after their maiden voyage. Considering the amount of eyebrows the look raised, it is perhaps unsurprising that the princess never wore this mini skirt again — at least not in public. And this is just one of several notable outfits she has not worn a second time. Whether due to issues with protocol, the maintenance of a special event, or a shift in personal style, the royal has rocked a number of one-and-done looks.