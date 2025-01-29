Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Reportedly Began Earlier Than Anyone Realized

When William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, wed in 2011, their televised union, which didn't go without its mishaps, garnered about a billion views across the globe. While the public's first insight into their relationship was in 2004 when they were captured on a ski trip to Klosters, Switzerland together, the two had been smitten with each other for quite some time before then. Laura Warshauer, who attended the University of St. Andrews with William and Kate, told the Daily Mail that she met the now-couple the same week they met each other at the university, and their chemistry was strong from the very beginning.

The couple's classmate recalled one instance when a young woman, who was interested in the royal, was trying to engage in conversation with him, but he seemed disinterested. "All of a sudden Kate walks up from across the room, puts her arms around him, and enables him to turn to this other girl and be like 'I'm sorry, I have a girlfriend,'" Warshauer said. She noted that William thanked Kate, and she knew no one else could pull off that stunt besides Kate. "They had just met each other but it was clear they had a connection," she added.

In an ITV interview following their engagement in 2010, the pair reminisced on their early relationship, with Kate recalling to William, "I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off. [I was] feeling very shy about meeting you." The future king and queen of Britain continue to stand by each other in their strong marriage where they have since welcomed three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

