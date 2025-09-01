This Rare Photo Of Kate Middleton Broke One Of The Queen's Strict Royal Rules

It was said that Queen Elizabeth II was not fond of selfies. The late monarch had quite a few unofficial royal rules, and posing for a cellphone pic with fans was a major faux pas in her eyes. She once confided in U.S. Ambassador Matthew Barzun, who said in a Tatler Magazine interview, "She was essentially saying, 'I miss eye contact'" (via BBC). Even King Charles III expressed his own disdain for new technology. "He wants to meet people, and it irritates him getting camera phones shoved in his face," John Bridcut, director of "Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70," told Vanity Fair. But not all royals feel the same. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has broken the royal rules, embracing the digital age by not shying away from selfies with royal watchers.

Brittany Provance, the Editor-in-Chief of Royal News Network, had first-hand experience with taking a phone photo with Princess Kate. "It is a fantastic and utterly unique memento to have," Provance told The List, adding her two cents on the royal selfie discourse. "I can say that it is a generally awesome way to engage with the public. We're a selfie culture now, and I think the royals would look a little out of place if they didn't participate in this fostering of good will, especially with those waiting for hours to see them." She notes that, of course, royals should embrace selfies within reason. Once it becomes a security risk — Provance's example was when an excited woman wrapped her arm around Kate's neck — then the opportunity to snag a snap with them will be eliminated.