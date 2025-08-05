The Most Unqueenly Outfits Kate Middleton Has Ever Worn

As the wife of William, Prince of Wales, it's only a matter of time before Catherine, Princess of Wales, ascends into queenhood — and there's quite a few signs that she's ready for the role. While Kate Middleton certainly loves to wear (and re-wear) some truly gorgeous royal looks, she's also rocked a whole slew of styles that were decidedly not queen-like. Famously, she's turned the heat up with some of her leggiest looks, and she's also brought a modern sensibility to the table with some fantastic pantsuit styles, all of which seem to fly in the face of most people's preconceptions of the royal family.

Looking back over her years of fame and time in the media spotlight, there's no denying that Middleton's style has dramatically changed over the years. During her college days, her go-to outfits were far from the regal regalia you see her rocking today. She even got surprisingly racy in a sheer look for a charity fashion show years before tying the knot and becoming a bona fide princess. Even recently, though, she's proven that she doesn't need to dress down to shake off the confines of aristocratic fashion expectations. Instead, she's subverted royal trends to flawlessly pull off some remarkably modern, chic, and still unqueenly ensembles.