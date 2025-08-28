Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Couples Ranked From Worst To Best

If there's one thing to remember about "Love Is Blind: UK" Season 2 contestant Patrick Justus, it's that he consults his spleen when it's time to make a decision. While we don't quite know how one listens to their spleen, we do know that there were some major relationship red flags in his connection with Aanu Adewole. After meeting Aanu, Patrick shared that he wanted to get married because it would be a new experience that would make him feel new things. He couldn't say exactly what it was that he wanted to feel, but he knew that it would be incredible. Patrick also put her on the spot by asking her to sing — on two separate occasions. Sure, she is indeed a professional singer, but Patrick's requests quickly felt pretty awkward.

What's more, it became increasingly clear that their relationship expectations weren't totally aligned. At one point, Patrick even went so far as to ask his date, "What are you going to add to my life, Aanu?" She balked at the question, replying, "I don't know. I'm just going to be myself." By the look on Patrick's face, that was not the answer he was looking for.

Things only went downhill from there. Shortly after Patrick asked Aanu if she would be interested in receiving a proposal, he told the cameras that the connection simply was not there. The next time that Patrick saw Aanu he caught her completely off-guard by breaking up with her — even after she shared she wrote a song for him. His reason? His spleen had told him that she wasn't The One. If this all sounds confusing and chaotic, that's because it was. Patrick and Aanu were a couple that never should have been.