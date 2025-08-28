Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Couples Ranked From Worst To Best
They say that there's a right way and a wrong way to text your crush, but if that's true, the cast from Season 2 of "Love Is Blind: UK" hasn't had to find out. Singles on this reality show skip the texting phase of dating entirely, instead opting to speed date each other up to the point of an engagement. Famously, though, there's an extra special catch. Cast members speak to each other through a wall, meaning that they fall in love without seeing each other. It's only after couples agree to wed that they actually get a chance to meet face-to-face. For some duos, seeing each other in person propels things forward, while for others it's an immediate nail in the coffin.
This iteration of the show included some of our all-time favorite "Love Is Blind" couples... but it also incorporated a number of couples that maybe should never have gotten together in the first place. While we witnessed true love blossoming before our very eyes, we also saw a fair number of tears. From the drama that shaped Javen Palmer and Katisha Atkinson's failed romance to the stunning ceremony that celebrated Kal Pasha and Sarover Aujla's love, this season had it all. As we reflect on the end of another round of "Love Is Blind: UK," we have determined which pairings we loved to love and others that probably should've never gotten together to begin with.
6. Javen and Katisha
Javen Palmer and Katisha Atkinson were by far the worst couple on "Love Is Blind: UK" Season 2, mostly thanks to their messy love triangle with fellow contestant Demola Ayilara. After meeting in the pods, Katisha was drawn to both men, but had trouble settling on one. Demola, a handsome accountant, went above and beyond to show Katisha what life with him would be like right out the gate. He organized a Spanish-style tapas date inspired by their future weekend trips to Sevilla. He wrote her a poem to display his ability to express his emotions. When Katisha promised him that they'd end up together, hearts melted everywhere. And, when she suddenly went back on her word to pursue things with Javen, it was clear that something was sus.
As wishy-washy as Katisha was, though, Javen was hardly a victim here. In his introduction, Javen told the cameras that dating multiple women at once would not be a struggle for him, and that sure proved to be true as the season went along. After Katisha told Javen she wanted to go all in on their relationship, he went on to chat up some of the other women. Then, after popping the question to Katisha, he acknowledged that he didn't feel like he could say "I love you" to the woman he was set to marry just yet. Oof, talk about a clear-cut sign someone isn't ready for marriage.
After Katisha caught wind that Javen was flirting with other contestants, she called off their engagement. When they finally broke up, we sighed with relief.
5. Patrick and Aanu
If there's one thing to remember about "Love Is Blind: UK" Season 2 contestant Patrick Justus, it's that he consults his spleen when it's time to make a decision. While we don't quite know how one listens to their spleen, we do know that there were some major relationship red flags in his connection with Aanu Adewole. After meeting Aanu, Patrick shared that he wanted to get married because it would be a new experience that would make him feel new things. He couldn't say exactly what it was that he wanted to feel, but he knew that it would be incredible. Patrick also put her on the spot by asking her to sing — on two separate occasions. Sure, she is indeed a professional singer, but Patrick's requests quickly felt pretty awkward.
What's more, it became increasingly clear that their relationship expectations weren't totally aligned. At one point, Patrick even went so far as to ask his date, "What are you going to add to my life, Aanu?" She balked at the question, replying, "I don't know. I'm just going to be myself." By the look on Patrick's face, that was not the answer he was looking for.
Things only went downhill from there. Shortly after Patrick asked Aanu if she would be interested in receiving a proposal, he told the cameras that the connection simply was not there. The next time that Patrick saw Aanu he caught her completely off-guard by breaking up with her — even after she shared she wrote a song for him. His reason? His spleen had told him that she wasn't The One. If this all sounds confusing and chaotic, that's because it was. Patrick and Aanu were a couple that never should have been.
4. Jed and Bardha
It's hard to say whether or not Jed Chouman and Bardha Krasniqi deserve to be ranked the best of the worst or the worst of the best. They are the couple that we wish had worked out and that might have had a fighting chance — if only they had had more time to explore their connection. The look on Jed's face when Bardha first admitted her feelings for him — through a charming homemade crossword puzzle, no less — was enough to make even the most jaded of viewers swoon. He was clearly beyond smitten with her declaration of love, replying, "You are, honestly, the sweetest girl I've ever met. However you're feeling, I'm feeling the same, if not more." The way that Bardha blushed in response was one for the books.
As time went on, however, the pair began to uncover a few differences. When Bardha paid the bill at a restaurant, it became a source of tension, as both wanted to be the main provider in the relationship. There was also a moment when Bardha, while in the driver's seat of an ATV, said, "Get used to [being in the passenger's seat]. That's how the rest of our relationship is going to go." Had Netflix given them a couple of months before it was time to make their final choice, Bardha and Jed might have had more of a chance to figure things out. Or maybe they would've gone on to discover even more ways they don't align. Alas, after their weeks-long courtship, Bardha said "no" at the altar.
3. Billy and Ashleigh
If Jed Chouman and Bardha Krasniqi were the couple that should have been, Billy Jervis and Ashleigh Berry were the couple that should have been better. They had all of the ingredients to be our favorite "Love Is Blind: UK" couple this season: an easy connection, a shared love of the British military, and a passion for line dancing. What's more, Ashleigh was thrilled to match Billy's energy in a pair of cowboy boots and hat. What's not to love?
Well, at least one thing. As far as we are concerned, Billy's obsession with Ashleigh's career as a flight attendant is off-the-charts weird. Yes, it's a job with a complicated schedule, but it's not like he and Ashleigh would be navigating a long-distance relationship. Plenty of people in the airline industry make their relationships work, and as Ashleigh's family told her, it wouldn't exactly be appropriate for her to give up her career for the sake of a romance. Even so, Billy could not seem to let go of his fixation on Ashleigh's job — an issue that really seemed to interfere with his ability to connect with her in the weeks preceding the wedding. Although they did say "I do" at the alter, we wonder whether or not this issue is fully resolved.
2. Kal and Sarover
Kal Pasha and Sarover Aujla are an adorable couple, and they would be at the top spot if it weren't for Kal's fixation on other contestants' drama. Although Sarover did not necessarily connect with Demola Ayilara in the pods, Kal definitely bonded with him in the men's quarters. The result? Kal seemed to struggle with the Katisha-Javen-Demola love triangle almost as much as the participants did. When Kal traveled to Crete with Sarover on his arm, we expected him to spend the trip chatting with his new fiancée and pouring her gin and tonics. Instead, he decided to waste his romantic trip worrying about our least favorite couple on the show. Like, we get it, Kal, but live your life.
Other than that, we were seriously wowed by the connection between Kal and Sarover. As soon as they crossed paths in the pods, they bonded over their entrepreneurial interests: Sarover owns a medical company, and Kal owns a gym. They also connected over not being obsessed with sticking to traditional gender roles in the household. Kal made it clear he is ready to do cooking and other household tasks in support of Sarover's busy career. At the end of the day, Sarover and Kal are ride or die, and we were happy to see them wed.
And oh, what a lovely wedding it was. When it came time to exchange vows, Sarover absolutely melted our hearts. "You've encouraged me to speak up for myself," she said. "You've made me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." When it was Kal's turn, he said, "Sarover, my posh pod princess, I love you." Aww.
1. Kieran and Megan
If there's a party, you'd better believe that Kieran Holmes Darby and Megan Jupp will be at it — or better yet, they'll be throwing it. Everything was amusing for Kieran and Megan, from the way they giggled in the pods to their attempts to brush each other's teeth in Crete, to the hysterical videos they filmed of Megan hiding on the upper shelf of the hotel wardrobe. Alas, things between Kieran and Megan weren't all fun and games. The couple also seemed to lay the foundation for a healthy relationship throughout Season 2 of "Love Is Blind: UK." Kieran didn't pressure Megan to say that she loved him before she was ready. Megan, meanwhile, was consistently honest with her beau about where she was at.
When it finally was time for Kieran and Megan to walk down the aisle, we couldn't help but feel pleased for them. The pair had long displayed signs that they were ready to get married, and they just sparkled with happiness on their big day. The way that Kieran burst into tears during the ceremony tugged at our heartstrings, while Megan's genuine passion for the groom was enough to put a smile on the most cynical reality TV connoisseur's face. Extra points to them both for managing the Sophie situation with such grace. We really could not offer more congratulations to the happy couple.
Methodology
Ranking the best and worst couples on "Love Is Blind: UK" was not exactly easy, as we recognize that all of the contestants were being vulnerable and putting themselves out there on TV. Beyond that, agreeing to marry someone you only just met weeks ago on a dating show is an incredibly unique experience, and we can't necessarily say we know how we'd act in their shoes. With this in mind, we did our best to rank couples based on their perceived compatibility rather than our personal feelings about them as individuals.
That said, there were some clear "best" and "worst" couplings. There were some pairings that seemed shaky from the start, whether that was because they appeared to be on totally different pages or because of the way they communicated with one another. To borrow a phrase from another popular dating show, they didn't necessarily seem like they were in it for the "right reasons." And then, there were others that seemed to not only click immediately, but enjoy going on this strange dating experiment ride together. And finally, there were the couples that weren't total disasters, but still gave us pause. Sure, we're only seeing an edited-down version of what goes on between the pairings, but that's what we have to work with.