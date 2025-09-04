Inside Scout Willis' Relationship With Parents Demi Moore & Bruce Willis

After accruing accolades for her role in the Oscar-winning 2024 film "The Substance," Demi Moore was profoundly recognized by her daughter, Scout Willis, who had nothing but kind words for her mom and her success. "I am beyond excited, I'm beyond proud of her," she told E! News in February 2025. "It's like all of the recognition I could ever hope for a career and a lifetime of pushing culture forward in really profound ways that I think she was not recognized for." She added that she experienced a full-body reaction whenever she heard her mom's name called to accept an award. "My mom is one of the smartest, wisest people I've ever met in my life."

The sweet sentiments about her mom during the 2025 award season are a stark contrast to the period in their relationship when they were estranged. "Scout and Tallulah had very different experiences than I had when we stopped talking to my mom," Rumer Willis revealed on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" in 2019. (Her sisters separated from their mother during her 2012 substance abuse relapse.) "They didn't speak to her for three years; I went in and out as kind of like the ambassador for the family." Moore eventually repaired her relationships with her daughters after time spent in rehab. In a 2021 Instagram post, Scout gave her mom credit for her recovery process. She wrote (via our sister site, Nicki Swift), "Our communication, closeness and safety with one another is a tribute to that work, and everything that has happened FOR us and not TO us to foster this closeness."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).