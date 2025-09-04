Inside Scout Willis' Relationship With Parents Demi Moore & Bruce Willis
Nepo babies are dominating Hollywood. Kaia Gerber attends industry events in mom Cindy Crawford's vintage designer dresses, while Jack Quaid commands movie theater screens that his parents, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, once controlled. Thus, many stars today have their parents to look up to, including smaller up-and-comers like Scout LaRue Willis. If the last name hasn't tipped you off, Scout is the daughter of "Die Hard" legend Bruce Willis. Her mom is also the famed "Ghost" actor, Demi Moore. Though growing up in the shadow of her famous parents subjected Scout to several tragic moments in her life, it also brought her closer to them.
From finding peace with her parents' separation to cheering them on at award shows, Scout Willis seems to have a strong bond with Bruce and Moore. Considering the tragic details surrounding the Willises — particularly the news of Bruce's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis — it's unsurprising that Scout has a strong relationship with her family. She has been candid about the ups and downs, but has maintained what seems like a coveted connection with her parents, especially as she grows out of their shadow into her own budding star.
Scout Willis has a matching tattoo with dad Bruce Willis
Scout Willis has shared many fond memories about her father over the years, including the time they enshrined their dad-daughter bond in ink. "When I turned 18, my dad took me to Shamrock Tattoo on Sunset Boulevard, and Mark Mahoney, who is an incredible, famous tattoo artist, did this super simple little tat for me," Scout told Uproxx of her favorite tattoo (a dainty, white circle on her ankle). "And my dad got a matching one on his ankle as well."
Although she has had a difficult time coping with her father's devastating health issues — he was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, then frontotemporal dementia a year later — Scout has continuously emphasized how proud she is to be Bruce Willis' daughter, confirming their close-knit relationship. In a shoutout to "The Sixth Sense" actor on Instagram for his birthday in March 2025, the "Love Without Possession" singer wrote about her gratitude for him. "Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him," she penned. "The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that's my father's legacy alive in the world."
Scout is her mom's No. 1 fan, despite their rocky years
After accruing accolades for her role in the Oscar-winning 2024 film "The Substance," Demi Moore was profoundly recognized by her daughter, Scout Willis, who had nothing but kind words for her mom and her success. "I am beyond excited, I'm beyond proud of her," she told E! News in February 2025. "It's like all of the recognition I could ever hope for a career and a lifetime of pushing culture forward in really profound ways that I think she was not recognized for." She added that she experienced a full-body reaction whenever she heard her mom's name called to accept an award. "My mom is one of the smartest, wisest people I've ever met in my life."
The sweet sentiments about her mom during the 2025 award season are a stark contrast to the period in their relationship when they were estranged. "Scout and Tallulah had very different experiences than I had when we stopped talking to my mom," Rumer Willis revealed on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" in 2019. (Her sisters separated from their mother during her 2012 substance abuse relapse.) "They didn't speak to her for three years; I went in and out as kind of like the ambassador for the family." Moore eventually repaired her relationships with her daughters after time spent in rehab. In a 2021 Instagram post, Scout gave her mom credit for her recovery process. She wrote (via our sister site, Nicki Swift), "Our communication, closeness and safety with one another is a tribute to that work, and everything that has happened FOR us and not TO us to foster this closeness."
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are the catalyst behind their daughter's music career
Scout Willis' aptitude for music didn't just materialize from nothing. By her own account, the singer-songwriter got her musical inclination from her parents. "My sisters and I would do performances of The Coasters' songs at dinner parties for my parents' friends," she revealed to Bustle, noting that Bruce Willis would often play the band's songs for Scout and her sisters growing up. In a March 2025 Instagram post, Scout opened up about her father's influence on her career. "I'm in Nashville making a record right now and Im [sic] just so deeply aware that the music I make is a direct result of the musical education my dad made sure I got," she wrote, adding, "Because it was his absolute joy to share what he loved with me."
Her mother, Demi Moore, has also publicly and unrelentingly supported her daughter's music. In 2021, Moore posted the music video to Scout's song, "Love Without Possession," on Instagram, writing in the caption: "So excited to share the beautiful vulnerable music and powerful heart-expanding voice of my beloved @scoutlaruewillis." She reiterated her pride for her middle child in another Instagram post from 2024, promoting Scout's song "Take Me."
Scout's family is still close-knit even after Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' divorce
Although Scout Willis' parents split when she was young, there seemingly has never been any tension or animosity between Bruce Willis and Demi Moore post-divorce. "We will always be a family, just in a different form," Moore told Variety of her dynamic with her ex-husband, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that's what you do for the people you love." Moore has celebrated Bruce online since his dementia diagnosis. She gave him a shoutout on Instagram for Father's Day 2024, posting a carousel of photos with their three daughters and Bruce's two daughters with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.
To Scout, her parents' relationship was a recipe for a healthy childhood and a beautiful connection with them in her adulthood. "Since my parents divorced when I was young, it's always been handled with absolute grace and love," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think that really is the way forward for everything—just putting the children first and just handling everything with a lot of mutual respect."
They even isolated as a family during the pandemic
A testament to the family's close relationship, they all gathered in Idaho to spend the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown together. The unconventional living arrangements, which included exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, and their three adult daughters, felt comfortable for the family as they hunkered down in Scout Willis, Rumer Willis, and Tallulah Willis' childhood home.
Scout opened up about the time spent with her family on the "Dopey" podcast in 2020. "It's been really funny having both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute," said Scout, noting that her stepmother, Emma Heming Willis, had to stay behind with her half-sisters due to a medical emergency. She added, "[Moore and Bruce] both are such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It's been pretty cute."
The blended family was altogether in March 2023 to celebrate Bruce's birthday, which was sweetly documented in a video posted on Instagram. "Today has been PROFOUNDLY JOYFULLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!" Scout wrote next to the video of the family singing "Happy Birthday" to the Willis patriarch.