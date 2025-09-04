Tragic Details About Bruce Willis & Emma Heming's Marriage

Emma Heming's life was turned upside down after her husband, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. Willis' family announced the devastating health news about the actor that same month, revealing that the disease had already impaired the "Sixth Sense" star's ability to communicate. However, the symptoms initially came over Willis gradually. As a result, Heming didn't realize the gravity of her husband's condition for quite some time. For instance, when the disease's milder symptoms started interfering with Willis' speech, she initially assumed a stutter the actor used to have was coming back.

Later, when Willis began acting distant around his wife, Heming wondered if he'd simply soured on their relationship. Willis' sudden personality change had "The Unexpected Journey" author concerned that their marriage was in trouble. "I didn't understand what was happening and I thought just, like, 'How can I remain in a marriage that doesn't feel like what we had?'" Heming remembered in an interview with Diane Sawyer (via Page Six). In 2023, Willis' family announced the devastating health news that he was officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. In addition to affecting memory and language, the disease can also impact motor skills. However, according to Heming, Willis' mobility hadn't been hampered by the disease. Still, when caring for Willis following his diagnosis became too much, Heming revealed in August 2025 that she eventually had Willis moved to another home where he could be monitored and treated by caregivers full-time. Although it was difficult, she made the decision for the sake of her family and for Willis himself.