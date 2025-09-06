Prince Philip Reportedly Had A Spicy Comment About Meghan And Harry's Wedding

The late Prince Philip's relationship with his granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle was apparently a rather distant one. Back in 2020, royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Us Weekly that Philip was quite accepting of Meghan when she first married his grandson, Prince Harry. This isn't particularly surprising, given that Philip knew firsthand what it was like to be an outsider marrying into England's royal family (granted, Philip was still born into Greek and Danish royalty). However, Seward also noted that Meghan never got the chance to form much of a bond with Philip, as they didn't interact much while she and Harry were still dating. What's more, it was reportedly Philip's own lived experiences that ended up making him rather unhappy with Harry and Meghan's decision to step away from royal duties in early 2020. That being said, there were reportedly signs of Philip having a short patience with Harry and Meghan as far back as when the latter officially joined the House of Windsor in 2018.

In an excerpt from his aptly-titled memoir "The Royal Butler," published by The Telegraph in August 2025, former royal butler Grant Harrold claims that Philip made a rather scathing remark as Harry and Meghan's wedding came to a close. "Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the royal family, filed out of the chapel," Harrold wrote, adding, "When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the queen and said, 'Thank f*** that's over.'" The feeling was apparently mutual, as the late Queen Elizabeth II is said to have been fuming after Harry and Meghan's wedding.