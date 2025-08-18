Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Drama-Filled Wedding Landed Them On The Queen's Bad Side

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's messiest moments with Queen Elizabeth II happened because of their 2018 wedding. As the Daily Mail reported, in journalist Sally Bedell Smith's Substack posts, she revealed that Lady Elizabeth "Liza" Anston, the late monarch's confidant as well as her first cousin, disclosed that Her Majesty had several issues with the Sussexes' wedding. First, Meghan and Harry displeased the queen by failing to get the Dean of Windsor's go-ahead for the location of their nuptials or their minister.

According to Liza, Harry believed that his grandmother's royal status negated the need for permission, when that wasn't the case at all. Apparently, the queen had a conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the issue that left her distraught. "I was shocked when the Queen told me this, how she was so saddened," Liza admitted. "I had no idea about the conversation, that he was rude to her for ten minutes." Moreover, she claimed that Meghan was equally impolite and had dodged her questions about her wedding dress.

In 2022, a bombshell book claimed that the queen disapproved of Meghan's wedding gown for one big reason: The color. In royal expert Kate Nicholl's "The New Royals," she divulged that the monarch would have preferred if Meghan opted for an off-white instead since she felt that it was more fitting for someone who had walked down the aisle before. Over time, though, Her Majesty supposedly criticized more than just the duchess's fashion choices.