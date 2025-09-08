Old-School Royal Outfits That Wouldn't Fly Today

The British royal family members are no strangers to big fashion moments. From Princess Catherine's stunning wedding gown to Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress, high-ranking individuals in England's most famous family have long made a splash in the style world. But, just because the royals have had an indelible impact on global trends does not mean that their clothing choices always remain fashionable.

Back in the 16th century, Queen Elizabeth I made corsets so popular that even men wore them to shape their figures. Three hundred years later, during the happier days prior to her beloved husband's death, Queen Victoria was known to wear elaborate dresses that fell over a cumbersome bustle. Even Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother enjoyed wearing unusual pieces, including crown-like headbands, during her youth. Indeed, despite royal efforts to maintain a timeless sense of fashion, these public figures have a history of sporting the styles of a particular time.

Because of this, it is only inevitable that many royal outfits from the past would not be considered acceptable today. While some items defy modern styles, others go against 21st century values — such as body positivity or cultural appreciation rather than appropriation. Some old-fashioned royal outfits go against current ideas of gender, and others embrace elements of Britain's past that have fallen under more recent scrutiny. As a result, there are plenty of style choices that have become negative reminders of the country's past.