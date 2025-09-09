Donald Trump's Feelings About Ivanka's Husband Hint Their Rift Is More Personal Than Political

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once upon a time, it seemed like Jared Kushner had cemented his place in his father-in-law Donald Trump's inner circle. After all, Ivanka Trump's husband was widely seen as an unofficial campaign manager for the Republican politician's run for office in 2016 and even served as a senior adviser to him during his first administration. However, in 2021, insiders informed CNN that Donald and Kushner had grown apart after his first presidency.

They claimed that Donald's infamous ego couldn't handle the thought of the world believing that Kushner was the mastermind behind some of his so-called accomplishments. Meanwhile, the businessman had apparently grown weary of listening to his father-in-law talk about the same issues over and over again. However, in 2025, a Daily Mail source claimed that there was a lesser-discussed pain point in Kushner and Donald's relationship: money. "The thing nobody ever talks about is how much Trump complains about Jared," the confidant shared. "No one has ever made more money out of Donald Trump than Jared Kushner."

In the past, insiders and authors have claimed that Donald has mixed feelings about Kushner. In former New York Times journalists Alexander "Alex" Burns and Jonathan Martin's 2022 book, "This Will Not Pass," they wrote that the outspoken politician bestowed some high praise on his son-in-law during a golf game, labeling him "the smartest guy [he'd] ever met" (via Business Insider). Strangely, in the next breath, he poked fun at Kushner's ineptitude at football and noted that his eldest daughter could have walked down the aisle to Tom Brady if she wanted.