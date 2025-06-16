Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's No Show On Donald's Birthday Was Shadier Than We Realized

Ivanka Trump's Instagram is filled with photos and videos of her family, yet when it came time to celebrate President Donald Trump's birthday on June 14, she was nowhere in sight. However, she did go out of her way to commemorate her brother-in-law's 40th birthday only two days before. Josh Kushner, younger brother to Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, celebrated his special day in New York City at the famous Katz's Deli on the Lower East Side.

According to a source for Page Six, both Ivanka and Jared stopped by Josh's shindig, which might seem odd considering it was on a weekday and would've required them to travel from Florida to NYC. Assuming the couple didn't immediately fly back home to Florida after Josh's party, it would have been rather easy for them to travel to Washington, D.C. to celebrate President Trump's 79th birthday. Washington, D.C. is closer to NYC than to Florida, after all.

While Ivanka did post a carousel on Instagram for Father's Day highlighting both Jared and Donald, it's still not the same as physically seeing her own father. To make matters worse, Ivanka's lack of a social media shoutout was amplified by two of her siblings' birthday messages to their dad. Both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump posted on Instagram, wishing their dad a special day. Considering how Ivanka is rumored to be one of Donald's favorite kids, it's surprising she didn't do more to commemorate him seeing as Ivanka gave Donald a birthday shoutout last year.