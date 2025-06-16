Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's No Show On Donald's Birthday Was Shadier Than We Realized
Ivanka Trump's Instagram is filled with photos and videos of her family, yet when it came time to celebrate President Donald Trump's birthday on June 14, she was nowhere in sight. However, she did go out of her way to commemorate her brother-in-law's 40th birthday only two days before. Josh Kushner, younger brother to Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, celebrated his special day in New York City at the famous Katz's Deli on the Lower East Side.
According to a source for Page Six, both Ivanka and Jared stopped by Josh's shindig, which might seem odd considering it was on a weekday and would've required them to travel from Florida to NYC. Assuming the couple didn't immediately fly back home to Florida after Josh's party, it would have been rather easy for them to travel to Washington, D.C. to celebrate President Trump's 79th birthday. Washington, D.C. is closer to NYC than to Florida, after all.
While Ivanka did post a carousel on Instagram for Father's Day highlighting both Jared and Donald, it's still not the same as physically seeing her own father. To make matters worse, Ivanka's lack of a social media shoutout was amplified by two of her siblings' birthday messages to their dad. Both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump posted on Instagram, wishing their dad a special day. Considering how Ivanka is rumored to be one of Donald's favorite kids, it's surprising she didn't do more to commemorate him seeing as Ivanka gave Donald a birthday shoutout last year.
Ivanka Trump seems to have distanced herself from her father
Despite constantly trying to keep up appearances that everything is hunky-dory with her father, Ivanka accidentally confirmed her relationship with Donald Trump isn't as rosy as it seems. She called her father-in-law "Dad" in a social media post, which isn't unheard of, but that incident came across as much more affectionate than she's been with her actual father as of late. Between that moment in May, coupled with Ivanka choosing to hang out with her brother-in-law for his birthday instead of with her father for his birthday, it seems like Ivanka is pulling away from the Trump family — and growing closer to the Kushners.
When Ivanka revealed she wouldn't be helping with President Trump's second administration, citing wanting to spend more time and energy on her three kids, her decision seemed like a red flag. While there's nothing wrong with prioritizing one's children, the move hasn't made Ivanka look great considering how involved her siblings are with their father as he runs the country.
Despite all the buddy-buddying up she's done with the Kushners lately, Ivanka will never escape the rumor of a rift between her and Jared Kushner. A source at RadarOnline once claimed the couple was fighting and that Kushner "recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children." This was back in 2022, but since Ivanka has appeared to take a step back from her father, it's hard to ignore what the source said.