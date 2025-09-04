Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Dead At 91

He was a decorated fashion designer, recognized for his work by both government and industry, whose citations included Italy's highest governmental award, the Gran Cavaliere della Repubblica, Commendatore dell'Ordine al Merito della Repubblica, as well as the Award for Best International Designer and Lifetime Achievement Award for menswear, both from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

His business acumen allowed him to keep control over the Armani Group, which until the time of his death, generated more than $4.7 billion in global sales. He even found time to be a goodwill ambassador for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Fashion icon Giorgio Armani has sadly passed away at the age of 91, as his namesake company confirmed in a statement, sharing, "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," (via Reuters).

The cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing, though Armani was known to have been ill for a while, even pulling out of public appearances for the first time in his celebrated career, towards the end of his life. According to a statement given to Sky News, the designer "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," at his home. Italian President Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to Armani on X, formerly known as Twitter, describing him as "an icon" and "a symbol of the best of Italy."