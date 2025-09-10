The Truth About Jeff Bezos' Relationship With His Mom Jackie

Jeff Bezos didn't keep his feelings toward his mother, the late Jackie Bezos, a secret. The Amazon founder praised his mom, who passed away on August 14, 2025, whenever the opportunity presented itself. He pretty much summed up his appreciation for her with a message he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in May 2017. The wholesome letter read, "I won the lottery with my mom. Thanks for literally everything, Mom." Looking at Jackie's backstory provides a clear picture of why Jeff held his mom in such high regard. Although he'd eventually become the richest man in the world, Jeff didn't come from money. Jackie was pregnant with Jeff when she was about 16 or 17. Because of the stigma attached to teen pregnancies during her time, she was almost expelled from high school. However, she was allowed to continue her education under strict conditions, eventually earning herself a high school diploma.

However, she didn't let her circumstances interfere with raising Jeff. "That couldn't have been easy, but she made it all work. She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity," Jeff posted about his mother on his Instagram profile on the same date of her death. After Jeff Bezos was born with a totally different name, Jackie would continue to go through financial hardships over the years. She navigated the workforce while raising her son and continuing her college education, a feat that impressed and moved Jeff, even in his later years. "Mom, I have no idea how you did what you did. You kept us both safe inside your heart. Thank you for sharing your strength and for all the sacrifices you made. I love you," he wrote on another Instagram tribute in May 2022.